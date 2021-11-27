ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Port Truckers 'Drowning' in Supply Chain Inefficiencies

By Posted by msmash
 3 days ago

Despite recent reports that congestion issues are easing on the water at California's major ports, drayage truckers claim this isn't the case for them -- as long wait times, a flawed appointment system and other efficiency issues continue to plague marine terminal operators in the state. From a report:....

freightwaves.com

Gaining intermodal asset status without manual inspection key to port efficiency

During the second quarter of 2021, intermodal container volume increased almost 30% year-over-year. Shifts in consumer behavior, labor shortages at ports and other factors force ports to work around the clock and freight technology companies to zero in on solutions to increase that velocity. PowerFleet, a leading provider of subscription-based...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

LA/LB ports postpone congestion surcharge for 3rd time

(Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that CMA CGM subsidiary Fenix Marine Services is offering a monetary incentive to cargo owners. The reward will be paid directly by the shipping line itself.) The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday they will again hold off...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Amid port congestion, it's best to think local

You know a logistics issue is a big deal when the entire family discusses supply chain bottlenecks at the dinner table. It's likely that many families have discussed, say, Los Angeles' container congestion in depth over the past few weeks, discussing articles they've read in an attempt to articulate macroeconomic issues.
INDUSTRY
10NEWS

How omicron could impact the supply chain

The new COVID variant could have an impact on the supply chain. Right now, economists warn there's a lot we don't know about omicron, but it's possible the supply chain could see a negative impact. "We don't know a whole lot yet about how transmissible, it seems like it's highly...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

California supply chain problems impacting pharmacies across the country

Delayed shipments at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., have led to shortages in medical supplies across the country, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Nov. 28. The Hospital Association of Southern California said although no acute shortages have been reported, administrators are concerned about the delayed shipments, according to the Chronicle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
aithority.com

FourKites Appoints Industry Veteran To Accelerate Supply Chain Visibility Among European Carriers And Logistics Providers

Former Uber Freight, sennder and C.H. Robinson vet Oleksii Kosenko joins leading supply chain visibility platform to pursue aggressive carrier growth strategy. Oleksii Kosenko joins FourKites, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, as Director Carrier Network Operations, EMEA, to accelerate the company's rapidly growing carrier base in Europe. Prior to joining FourKites, Kosenko led the carrier sales teams at Uber Freight and sennder Technologies GmbH, and held a senior sales role at C.H. Robinson.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

4 Strategies for Avoiding Holiday Supply Chain Disruption

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in a series of cascading consequences for global supply chains. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, pandemic shutdowns and a rapid constriction of demand for a wide swath of products and materials led to the tap being shut off. But, since the spring and summer of 2021, a more concerted rollout of vaccines has resulted in a surge in consumer demand, up 15-20% over the same period in 2020. This rapid increase has outpaced the ability of supply chains to bring capacity back into the market and led to shipping container shortages, port congestion, labor disruption, rising costs and widespread product shortages. With further interruptions being caused by COVID-19 outbreaks at critical points in the supply chain, including the Yantian and Ningbo ports, it's been a time of unprecedented challenge for organizations.
INDUSTRY
Maryland Reporter

Owning A Trucking Business: How To Manage Freight?

Trucking is one of the most profitable businesses in the market today because almost every sales market requires the import and export of goods. How expensive it may seem to run a trucking business once you apprehend its features. There are a lot of characteristics of a shipping business, such...
INDUSTRY
Virginian-Pilot

Here's how the Hampton Roads port avoided supply chain slowdowns plaguing the West Coast

Holidays are usually a confusing time for the families of logistics workers, Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen Edwards said. Workers normally spend time around the Thanksgiving table explaining how the supply chain works and how they try to get material goods to stores and homes in a timely manner. That's not the case this year. Thanks to a global supply chain slowdown ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Marin Independent Journal

10 ways to avoid supply chain slowdowns this season

Release the hounds! This weekend marks the start of the great holiday hunt, as shoppers dash off in pursuit of those perfect gifts, only to be outfoxed by kinks in the supply chain. Bah humbug. "COVID disruptions, labor shortages and pent-up demand from consumers who have been stuck home and...
INDUSTRY
newsy.com

Gap Blames Supply Chain Issues For $300M In Sales Losses

Retailer Gap blames supply chain issues for $300 million of losses in sales in its third quarter of 2021. 30% of Gap's inventory comes from Vietnamese factories, which had to close for several weeks during the summer due to a COVID outbreak. Combined with backlogs at U.S. ports, it's clear...
RETAIL
themanual.com

Supply Chain Drinks Shortages Across the Country

The supply chain bottleneck has become much more than an inconvenience. Entire industries are reeling from the massive ripple effects, including just about every layer of the drinks realm. Some of it, of course, is comical. You know, the tales of Champagne being rush delivered to the Hamptons by way...
FOOD & DRINKS
Wiscnews.com

Pandemic and supply chain issues amplify trucking industry woes

With holiday shopping season here, the nationwide truck driver shortage — which has been further amplified by worldwide supply chain challenges and the ongoing pandemic — could mean online shoppers may want to click the checkout button on their orders sooner rather than later. "We've been spoiled prior to the...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Backlogs at American ports cause broken supply chain

Not many people or events lead both the New York Times and CBS's 60 Minutes television broadcast on the same day. The still-building mess at many American ports, however, pulled off that rare feat Nov. 14 by simply being the biggest rat's nest anyone in port management, railroading, trucking, and the West Coast ag exporting business has ever seen.
INDUSTRY

