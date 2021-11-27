ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Halftime Rewind: Pacers 66, Raptors 57

By Official Site of the Pacers
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacers are taking on the Toronto Raptors this season in the second leg of their three-game homestand. Indiana is seeking some...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
NBA

Instant Rewind: Pacers 89, Pistons 97

After falling to the Knicks on Monday, the Pacers had hopes of rebounding against a rebuilding Detroit Pistons team tonight at Little Caesars Arena. However, the tale tonight echoed Monday’s story. Indiana (6-10) found themselves in a close game and led by six in the early moments of the fourth. Their defense was solid nearly all night. However, the offense sputtered down the stretch. The Blue & Gold were held to just 10 points over the final 8:53 of the game as Detroit (4-10) took home a 97-89 victory.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pacers rookie strong in debut

Isaiah Jackson, an Indiana Pacers rookie, hadn't played since hyperextending his left knee in his second NBA regular-season game Oct. 27. His return – albeit with the G League's Mad Ants – was a strong one. The 19-year-old, 6-foot-10 center/forward out of Kentucky made 11 of 13 shots for 24...
NBA
WLUC

Pistons rally to defeat Pacers

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeremi Grant scored 19 points and Cory Joseph added 18 as the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89. Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit, and Saddiq Bey scored 15. Malcolm Brogdan had 19 points for Indiana. Caris LeVert scored 18, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Both teams shot below 43% from the floor and under 30% on 3-pointers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Hang On to Defeat Pacers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets won their fifth straight on Friday night by defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-118. After not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter on Wednesday night, the Hornets made it a point to attack the basket and draw fouls. Charlotte went 8/12 from the line in the opening quarter including seven makes in the final three minutes. At the other end of the floor, the Pacers opted to fall in love with the deep ball. The only problem? Shots weren't falling, missing nine of ten from three-point range. Charlotte's zone defense really made it difficult for the Pacers to get the ball in the middle and big man Mason Plumlee held Myles Turner to just two points. The Hornets carried a 27-22 lead into the 2nd quarter.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pacers Crush The Bulls In Chicago

The Indiana Pacers picked up a massive win in Chicago, Illinois, over the Bulls on Monday night. Their 109-77 win improved their record to 8-11 in their first 19 games. As for the Bulls they had been tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference prior to the game, but have fallen to 12-6, which still has them as the second seed.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Chris Duarte
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Raptors @ Pacers, November 26

The end of Toronto’s road trip is nigh. One last stop in the Hoosier State, where Toronto and Indiana will meet for the 3rd of 4 matchups this season (that’s 15% of Toronto’s total games thus far – odd). It’s been a tumultuous odyssey for Toronto. Let a W in...
NBA
Delaware Gazette

Pacers outlast Barons in opener

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team opened its season with a thrilling 56-52 victory over crosstown rival Buckeye Valley on Wednesday night in Delaware. The Barons made it a game late, but their comeback bid fell short as they ran out of time after they missed two threes in the final minute — hoops which would have tied the game.
DELAWARE, OH
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors underdogs at Pacers on Friday NBA odds

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to tally consecutive wins for the first time in over three weeks when they close out a six-game road trip in Indiana on Friday night as four-point road underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto is coming off a 126-113...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Rewind#The Toronto Raptors
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' Birch out Friday vs. Pacers, Anunoby questionable

Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch remains out for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers while forward OG Anunoby is listed as questionable, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. Murphy reported Wednesday that Birch is dealing with a lingering wear-and-tear knee issue with swelling having gone up and down over a course...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Raptors vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (8-12) host the Raptors (9-10) for the second time in the third of four matchups between the two teams this season. This game is the annual Friday after Thanksgiving game during a busy downtown Indianapolis day which include three high school football state championship games and the lighting of the “tree” on the circle which pushes the tip time to 8 p.m. ET.
NBA
KESQ

Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97. Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12. Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig each scored 11 for the Pacers, who led by nine at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half. Brogdon also had 12 assists as the Pacers had a 31-17 edge in that statistic. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.
NBA
NBA

Pacers Finding Formula for Success

In his pregame press conference prior to Friday's game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was asked to assess his team's play at the quarter-point of the season. In his response, Carlisle reiterated what has become a common refrain from him. "We've thought from the very beginning that because of the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pacers

The Toronto Raptors' road trip is finally coming to a close Friday night with one final stop in Indiana to take on the Pacers at 8 p.m. ET. The Raptors have had the Pacers' number so far this season, knocking them off 118-110 in the first meeting of the season before eeking out a 97-94 victory two games later. Toronto has held its own against Domantas Sabonis so far this year, but the Pacers will once again be ready for the Raptors' aggressive superstar-stopping system.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors fail to even out road trip record, fall 114-97 to Pacers

After a two-week road trip that took them all over the U.S., from Portland to Sacramento to Memphis, the Toronto Raptors headed to Indianapolis tonight to face the Indiana Pacers with hopes of heading home with an even .500 record. Just like the various altitudes the Raptors have travelled through...
NBA
Yardbarker

Fred VanVleet Shows His Value to a Young Raptors Team in Loss to Pacers

Where would the Toronto Raptors be without Fred VanVleet?. He’s been Mr. Reliable for the Raptors this year. He’s the man who night after night does the little things for the team. He runs the offense, plays elite point-of-attack defense, and may very well be the most important player for Toronto. And yet, there’s nothing exciting about him. His greatness has become commonplace, accepted as ordinary, just a typical VanVleet performance. But without him, the Raptors would be in trouble.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy