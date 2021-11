DURHAM, N.H. — All great dynasties must one day fall. Whoever is on top will always be the one with the biggest target on their back. Rome stood for centuries as the eternal city. But eventually, the Goths burst through its gates to pillage and loot. The University of Vermont (UVM) Catamounts (13-4-2, 6-1-1) played a similar role Sunday afternoon in Wildcat Stadium. The three-time defending champion University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (16-1-2) saw their dynasty and undefeated record besieged and eventually fall in a 90-minute clash for the America East Championship.

VERMONT STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO