Newcastle United’s new era begins on Saturday with a home match against Brentford and many questions still swirling around the club. It is six weeks since the Amanda Staveley-led and Saudi Arabian-backed takeover was rubber-stamped by the Premier League but the feeling at St James’ Park is that the future starts now with Eddie Howe’s first game in charge.The 43-year-old was not first choice for the job but he impressed the new owners in his interview and has made an impact after arriving in Tyneside. Howe has increased the intensity of training and applied a more analytical approach to management...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO