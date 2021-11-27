ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thankful for God's special love for children — all children

By Jonathan Rockey Faith
Kilgore News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gospel reading in my devotions for Tuesday, November 23, was from Matthew 15:21-29, in which we hear about Jesus healing the daughter of a Canaanite woman in the area of Tyre and Sidon, northwest of the nation of Judea. Jesus’ act of power and mercy for the woman’s daughter did...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Children’s Grief Awareness Month

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - November is Children’s Grief Awareness Month and Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin are doing their part to help struggling children. The organization provides different resources and programs to help kids who are dealing with grief. One of the tactics used is grief journaling where kids get prompts that allow them to express their feelings in a safe and healthy way.
WEST, TX
midfloridanewspapers.com

SERMON OF THE WEEK: Chanukah: What is is, what it means, and why

Chanukah is certainly one of the Jewish religious holidays that is better known throughout the world. It is a celebration that lasts eight days and nights, marked by candle lighting, songs, parties and special festive foods. The Jewish calendar doesn’t match the secular calendar exactly, so Chanukah can occur any time from late November through the month of December. This year Chanukah begins the evening of Nov. 28.
FESTIVAL
Kilgore News Herald

Hanukkah: Promise of light

Got light? I feel grumpy as the daylight shortens. I spend less time outside; the vegetable garden is mostly dormant — thanks to kale for carrying on — and I miss the chance to sit comfortably on the back porch with friends to avoid indoor contact and stay healthy in pandemic times. So, Hanukkah 2021 has come at just the right moment to remind me that there is light in dark times.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

God’s Perfect Love

Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”—Matthew 22:37 (NIV) Loving God is a process that begins by consistently spending time with Him. As you grow your relationship with Him, you become open to His ways and your priorities fall into place. Most importantly, you show your love for Him by sharing His love with others.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
kenosha.com

Thanksgiving comes early thanks to God’s Kitchen

Gaitan is a proud Kenosha native who has covered his local community for much of his professional career. The DePaul University graduate served previously as an award-winning writer for the Kenosha News. Arnetta Griffin and her team of volunteers fed hundreds of area residents Saturday afternoon. Griffin, founder of God’s...
KENOSHA, WI
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher: For love of children and family

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Jessica Lee Gracy first started teaching in Sunday School and on missionary trips. Now a Kindergarten teacher at Deltona Elementary in Hernando County, Gracy is receiving praise for her love of children and family. “She truly cares about students and works countless hours,” said Deltona Principal...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
KPLC TV

Thousands of children in need of loving, adoptive parents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’d like to add more love to your life, one way to do it is by opening your heart to being a foster parent and maybe even an adoptive parent. Saturday is National Adoption Day. There are few things as loving as welcoming a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canaanite#Jewish#Capernaum#Nain
WIS-TV

Packaging up love for foster children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - These are the faces of some really precious children in our state. There are about 500 kids in foster care in Richland County this year. The Richland County Foster Parent Association is spearheading sponsorship opportunities for each of these young ones. And you can play a key role in bettering their lives this Christmas season.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: A call to love God and neighbor

This past week, I read a story about a 10-year-old Mikayla Jaissle making an impact on students in Zimbabwe, Africa. The article began like this: “Seeing a 10-year-old American girl giving an orphaned toddler a piggyback ride at the United Methodist Fairfield Children’s Home moved many to tears.”. Fairfield Children’s...
SHAWNEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Parents Magazine

Children's Book 'Calvin' Illustrates the Joy of Loving a Transgender Child and the Importance of Representation

Parents and authors Vanessa and JR Ford want you to meet their newest baby, a book called Calvin. The children's book is about a transgender boy who takes us on his journey of becoming his most authentic self. Calvin was assigned female at birth but knows he is a boy. "I'm not a girl," Calvin tells his family. "I'm a boy—a boy in my heart and in my brain." Calvin's parents, a white mother and Black father, accept Calvin for who he is and quickly affirm him by ensuring he has the clothing, haircut, and name that makes him feel his best.
mainstreetnews.com

‘God is love. That’s what it’s all about.’: Trinity Baptist Church hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway

To inspire the spirit of giving throughout the community this holiday season, Trinity Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway at Auburn’s downtown pavilion Saturday, Nov. 20. This year, church members and volunteers passed out 1,000 pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinners to area residents on a first-come, first-served basis to honor...
Caledonian Record-News

Readers Thankful For Family, Friends, Health, Children

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — I am thankful to have been a local newspaper reporter for 35 years this year. I am thankful for the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people who have been kind to me and patient with my questions and insatiable need for more information … just one more question …!
SUTTON, VT
thesungazette.com

Now Thank We All Our God

I’m thinking about the word “thanksgiving” today. I suspect many of you might be doing the same, in one way or another. Tomorrow, of course, is Thanksgiving Day, that annual holiday when we take time to remember God’s goodness and blessings to us. For some it may only be seen as a day to have time off from work or school, or to gather with friends and family, to eat a big meal of turkey with all the trimmings, and maybe even watch some football. Others may just be wanting to get rested-up for some serious Black Friday shopping. Thankfully, some of those “crazy” shopping behaviors have changed due to “Cyber Monday,” and spreading out Black “Friday” over several days. The danger is that we miss the importance of being thankful for God’s blessings. I’d like to highlight below two things from the word, “thanksgiving.”
EXETER, CA
southeastoutlook.org

Thankful for God’s promises

Every year during Thanksgiving dinner, Judy passes around a “Blessing Jar”—a tiny container filled with corn. Every family member takes a kernel of corn and then we go around the table and each person expresses gratitude to God for the most significant blessing of the past year and places their corn back in the jar.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

Blair: 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing' a poetical essay on Bible doctrine

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles on the history of Christmas carols. Considered by many hymnologists to be the greatest Christmas hymn, “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing” is both a much-loved carol and a poetical essay on Bible doctrine. Written in 1739 by Charles Wesley (1707–1788), “Hark …” is a typical Wesley hymn, in that his purpose for its writing was to teach Bible doctrine.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy