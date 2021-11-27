Forget Old Trafford and Goodison Park... who knew that a few months short of his 41st birthday, Everton legend Tony Hibbert was just waiting for a crack at the French 10th tier?

Managerial rumours and gossip from Old Trafford as they look for both an interim and permanent manager to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United have already opened talks with Mauricio Pochettino about a mid-season move to Old Trafford and further discussions are expected when he is in the city this week with Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express, November 23). Growing friction between Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo could open the door for United to swoop for the former Tottenham boss (Daily Telegraph, November 23). United will have to pay Paris Saint-Germain around £10m in compensation to secure an immediate deal to make Pochettino their next manager, a figure which would half by the summer of 2022 (Daily Mirror, November 23).
