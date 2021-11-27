ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Forget Old Trafford and Goodison Park... who knew that a few months short of his 41st birthday, Everton legend Tony Hibbert was just waiting for a crack at the French 10th tier?

Cover picture for the articleTurns out we had it wrong all this time: it is pronounced ‘Ib-air’. Tony, we now know, is short for Antoine. And as we...

The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
Daily Mail

Harvey Neville is a risk-taker who quit Manchester United for a shot in America, and swapped to City's academy despite his family's legendary status at Old Trafford... as a right-back he is similar to his dad and uncle - but can he make it to the top?

Harvey Neville left Premier League promise at Manchester United for USL football in America, but is it a risk that could lead the right-back to follow in the footsteps of his dad and uncle?. Phil Neville, manager of David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami, axed 10 players from his squad...
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'deserves until the end of the season' to fight for his Manchester United job, claims Park Ji-sung... but former star backs Wayne Rooney to be next boss at Old Trafford!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging by a thread at Old Trafford but former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung claimed the manager deserves to stay on until the end of the season. Solskjaer is under immense pressure ahead of United's trip to Watford after his side's humiliating home defeats to...
Tribal Football

No longer one club man? Everton hero Hibbert out of retirement for ES Louzy

Everton hero Tony Hibbert is ending his retirement. The 40-year-old has signed for French amateur club ES Louzy. Hibbert, a home-grown hero for the Blues who made 328 appearances for them in a one-club professional career between 2001-2016, is reported as having been given his veterans licence to turn out for the tiny town which is in between Nantes and Poitiers.
fourfourtwo.com

Who are the contenders for the Old Trafford hotseat?

Manchester United are on their hunt for a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following the chastening loss at Watford. In charge since December 2018 after initially being brought in as Jose Mourinho’s temporary successor, the humiliating 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road brought down the curtain on the 1999 treble hero’s Old Trafford reign.
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek WILL get his chance to impress at Old Trafford - and vows the midfielder's 'top professional' attitude will finally 'reap its rewards'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Donny van de Beek will get a chance at Manchester United as the midfielder will 'reap the rewards' of his attitude. Van de Beek has been starved of action since his £39million move to United from Ajax in summer 2020. The Dutchman has found himself...
SkySports

Manchester United manager rumours: Who will get the Old Trafford job?

Managerial rumours and gossip from Old Trafford as they look for both an interim and permanent manager to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United have already opened talks with Mauricio Pochettino about a mid-season move to Old Trafford and further discussions are expected when he is in the city this week with Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express, November 23). Growing friction between Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo could open the door for United to swoop for the former Tottenham boss (Daily Telegraph, November 23). United will have to pay Paris Saint-Germain around £10m in compensation to secure an immediate deal to make Pochettino their next manager, a figure which would half by the summer of 2022 (Daily Mirror, November 23).
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand savages Manchester United for their 'EMBARRASSING' handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and a lack of preparation... and Old Trafford legend insists he can't be positive due to club's 'reactive' mistakes

Manchester United have been criticised for their handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and a lack of forward-thinking over their managerial vacancy. Solskjaer was dismissed from his role after United's chastening defeat by Watford, and coach Michael Carrick has been placed in charge on a temporary basis. The long-term plan...
The Independent

Rangnick era begins while Benitez faces big test – Premier League talking points

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.Rangnick is a Red"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad...
Daily Mail

Manchester United tear down giant mural of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from outside Old Trafford just DAYS after sacking manager and playing legend as club chiefs draw up five-man shortlist for interim boss

Manchester United signalled the start of a new era on Wednesday by tearing down a giant mural of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Three workmen were spotted removing the image of the 48-year-old club legend from the Sir Matt Busby stand at Old Trafford. It came as club executives began...
