Light show puts animals in a new light

President Biden urged Americans to stay calm in response to the new COVID variant Omicron, saying it's "cause for concern, not a cause for panic." It's not yet clear whether the variant spreads more easily or causes more severe infections. Errol Barnett reports.
Prosecutors announced Monday that they have asked the Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction, arguing that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June decision sets a dangerous precedent with "far-reaching negative consequences." The June ruling hinged on a press release issued in 2005 by...
CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo sought to help tailor former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's responses to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to documents released Monday by the state's attorney general. Chris Cuomo has previously acknowledged involvement in his brother's response to the allegations, but the new documents shed light on his day-to-day communications with a top aide to the governor.
Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died Sunday following a private fight with cancer, both companies announced Sunday. Abloh was 41. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history. Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and Rihanna, attended the ceremony that began...
The Covid-19 omicron variant has already made its way across the globe. Cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization first announced on Friday, have appeared in more than a dozen countries as of Monday. First identified by South African scientists, omicron cases have been reported from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada.
Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
