ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Andrei Vasilevskiy gets 200th win for Lightning vs. Kraken

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GMQw_0d7mJMzp00

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy used his second straight shutout to record his 200th career win in the Lightning’s first-ever match with Seattle, beating the visiting Kraken 3-0 on Friday night.

Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots Tuesday night in a 4-0 home win over the Philadelphia Flyers and was solid again in the Kraken’s first appearance bayside.

The Russian netminder had a light night as he faced just 17 shots to improve his career mark to 200-86-22 overall with 28 shutouts.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — a defensive-oriented forward who excels in faceoffs and on the penalty kill — notched his first marker for the Lightning.

Ross Colton and Steven Stamkos netted for the Lightning, who won their third straight and are 6-1-0 in their past seven games.

Playing in his 100th career NHL game, Jan Rutta produced an assist on Colton’s tally as the Lightning moved to 8-1-2 in November.

Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves for the Kraken, who lost for the first time in three outings and are 1-7-1 on the road.

The Kraken played without team captain Mark Giordano (COVID protocol).

Related: NHL power rankings – Surging Canes stay in No. 1 spot, Colorado rebounds

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said forward Calle Jarnkrok was still being evaluated after Wednesday’s home win against Carolina and did not make the trip to Florida.

With the expansion club on just its second trip to the East, the Lightning proved to be an unwelcoming host right away.

Scoreless in 18 games after joining the Stanley Cup champions in the offseason, Bellemare took a pass from Corey Perry and sent home a sharp-angle shot from the left circle at 2:52.

The primary assist on the marker went to Perry — Bellemare’s linemate who scored his first goal as a member of the Lightning in Tuesday’s victory.

Related: NHL games today – TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

In a penalty-free period played mostly in front of Seattle’s goal, Tampa Bay generated 13 shots to the Kraken’s seven, but Grubauer stood strong for most of the frame.

The home side scored even quicker to open the second.

Colton gathered a rebound that struck Jeremy Lauzon and quickly fired home his second goal on the period’s first shot just 31 seconds in.

In the third, Seattle had a chance with its second power play at 6:24 when Bellemare went off for hooking, but Alex Wennberg’s tripping infraction negated the man advantage 53 seconds later.

Stamkos scored his seventh goal in the past 12 games, at 11:32, to complete the scoring.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

NHL Roundup: Vasilevskiy makes 25 saves, Lightning beat Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are...
NHL
Delaware County Daily Times

Vasilevskiy stops 34 shots, Lightning blank Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry both ended lengthy goal droughts, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the struggling Flyers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Vasilevskiy made a nifty first-period glove save on Claude Giroux’s left-circle shot. The 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Kraken 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout of Seattle on Friday night. This game resembled the Lightning's 4-0 victory last Tuesday over Philadelphia. In both, the Lightning dominated five-on-five possession for much of the night. They limited opposition scoring chances. Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp in stopping every shot he faced. And at the other end of the ice, the Lightning created plenty of good opportunities and cashed in on several of them, leading to a multi-goal shutout win.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
snntv.com

Vasilevskiy leads Lightning to victory against Philadelphia

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are...
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks get their first win against the Kraken

SEATTLE – It was a unique moment in team history that doesn’t happen very often: Facing a new NHL team for the first time. Only three times since 2000 has it happened, with the team facing the Blue Jackets and Wild for the first time in the 2000-2001 season then the Las Vegas Golden Knights […]
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Devils fight to get back on track vs. streaking Lightning

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, but the New Jersey Devils are not in the most festive of moods after Thursday night's disappointing outcome. After squandering their best opening effort in a long time and eventually receiving no points to show for it, the Devils will try to boost their holiday spirits in Saturday's matinee clash with the host Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Kraken

For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Capitals will face the Seattle Kraken when the two teams take the ice on Sunday night. The Capitals enter Sunday evening's matchup as one of the hottest teams in hockey, winning six of their last seven games. Washington was victorious on Saturday night, defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-0.
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Kraken run out of power, lose to Lightning 3–0

After finishing up a relatively successful homestand, the Seattle Kraken took a trip to sunny Florida to begin a four game road trip on the east coast. First up for the Kraken were the defending Stanley Cup champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Could Seattle continue their good play against some of the NHL’s elite teams or would they get pushed around in Florida?
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Kraken 3 0#Russian#Covid#Surging Canes#Seattle#Dfs
Tampa Bay Times

How do Lightning prepare to face expansion Kraken?

TAMPA — The idea of playing a team they’ve never seen before doesn’t seem to faze the Lightning. They will take on the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time Friday at Amalie Arena. And while the opponent at the other end of the ice will be unfamiliar, it won’t change Tampa Bay’s preparation.
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Lightning | Nov. 26

The Kraken's current gauntlet week started last Sunday facing Washington (two regulation losses), then Carolina (two regulation losses) Wednesday, Tampa Bay (four regulation losses) Friday and Florida (two regulation losses) Saturday. Oh, and with the three games in four nights, let's throw in a cross-country, six-hour flight on the off day.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview and Game Day Thread: The Kraken cometh

After being founded in 1992, the Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have a long history of playing against NHL teams in their inaugural seasons. Over seven first games against an expansion franchise they have recorded three wins, three losses and one tie (against the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-00 season). The last three games, however, weren’t very successful as the Lightning lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild in 2000-01 season and to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18 season. Tonight they have a chance to improve their stats as they play the Seattle Kraken for the first time in their history.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
iheart.com

Lightning Win First Ever Matchup With Seattle Kraken

The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-4-3) shut out the Seattle Kraken (6-13-1) 3-0 on Friday night at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy saved seventeen shots on net to earn his second shutout in a row, following the Lightning's 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The win also gave Vasilevskiy 200 regular season wins in his career.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning welcome Yanni Gourde home, and Kraken with a dominant 3-0 victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-0 Friday evening in their first-ever meeting. The night's festivities were a mix of firsts and tributes. The game marked the first time the Kraken stepped onto the ice at Amalie Arena. Before the game, Tampa Bay honored the Hall of Fame career of longtime broadcaster Rick Peckham. During the first commercial break of the game, Yanni Gourde received a touching video tribute for his contributions to the Lightning during his tenure.
NHL
FanSided

Kraken Lack Offense in Loss to Lightning

The Seattle Kraken failed to win a third straight game in a shutout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seattle started its four-game road trip with a poor performance against the defending Stanley Cup Champions. The Kraken played without captain Mark Giordano, who was entered into league COVID-19 protocol and forward Calle Jarnkrok, who left Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Without two regulars, Seattle struggled to generate offense and moves on to face a Florida Panthers team that’s won four of its last five contests.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild To Retire Mikko Koivu’s Jersey, A Franchise First

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild says that Mikko Koivu’s jersey is going to be retired, marking a first in franchise history. The jersey will be retired at a pre-game ceremony Saturday, March 13. The #mnwild announced today it will retire Mikko Koivu’s jersey number in a special pre-game ceremony on Sunday, March 13. Koivu will be the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. More » https://t.co/FYvIkCPFdh — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 29, 2021 No one worked harder than Mikko during his time with the Minnesota Wild,” Wild general manger Bill Guerin said. “He was a fiery competitor and a...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy