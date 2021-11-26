ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$30 for Ace Rewards members

moneytalksnews.com
 4 days ago

It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips The...

www.moneytalksnews.com

moneytalksnews.com

Best Buy Cyber Deals: + free shipping w/ $35

Save on TVs, phones, headsets, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$10 Ace Hardware Bonus Gift Card: free w/ $50 GC purchase

Click "Shop Now" on the "FREE $10 Ace eGift Card" banner about a third of the way down the homepage and apply coupon code "ACEHOLIDAY21" at checkout to bag yourself a bonus $10 to spend on tools, patio furniture, grills, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware Tips A maximum of 2 bonus gift cards applies. Features choose from a variety of gift card designs.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Certified Refurb Bosch Tools at eBay: Up to 50% off

Prices start from $35, and it includes over 100 tools such as grinders, power saws, routers and joiners, power tool sets, and more. Shop Now at eBay Tips Sold by Bosch via eBay. These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate. Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch 12V Max Li-Ion Pocket Driver for $55.99 ($43 less than a new model).
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Tools and Accessories at Lowe's: Up to 40% off

Save on over 400 tools from top brands Kobalt, DeWalt, and Craftsman. Shop Now at Lowe's Tips Pictured is the Kobalt 227-Piece SAE and Metric Combination Mechanics Tool Set for $99 ($116 off).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Ace Hardware#Ace Rewards
moneytalksnews.com

Wondershare BlackFriday & Cyberweek Sale: Up to 80% off

Take advantage of savings on annual and perpetual plans as listed below, and spin the wheel at checkout for mystery prizes. Shop Now at Wondershare Software Features Up to 40% Off: Filmora, UniConverter, DemoCreator, Anireel Up to 65% Off: PDFelement Up to 80% Off: Dr.Fone, MobileTrans, Recoverit, Famisafe.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

QSR Rewards Programs

Many fast-food chains have implemented extensive QSR rewards programs to improve customer retention and satisfaction. McDonald's has just launched its 'MyMcDonald's Rewards' program to improve the way customers generate and redeem loyalty rewards. The new system rewards customers with 100 points per $1 spent at McDonald's, with an additional 5,000...
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Retail Investment Reward Apps

Shareholder rewards and perk platform TiiCKER has launched an innovative new Android reward app that is designed to empower retail investors with the ability to access a range of rewards, discounts and VIP opportunities. The TiiCKER reward app assess users' share ownership to help them access rewards, whilst also suggesting...
RETAIL
moneysavingmom.com

Big Lots Rewards Members: Free Set of Mini Christmas Lights!

You can score free Set of Mini Christmas Lights at Big Lots!. Big Lots Rewards Members can get FREE Set of Mini Christmas Lights (140 count) on November 25th! The coupon is automatically loaded to your account. Limit one per customer. Valid on November 25, 2021, only. Thanks, Freebie Radar!
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$15 to $18

They're marked down from $50. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Pictured is the INC International Concepts Men's Faux-Leather Strap Watch for $14.83 ($35 off)
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

eBikes at Best Buy via eBay: up to 30% off in cart

Save on a variety of discounted electric bikes from $699.99. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the GEN3 The Groove Foldable eBike for $1,449.99 ($150 off). Sold by Best Buy via eBay. Some models ship free, and others incur a $90 shipping charge. Related Bird 500W 50-Mile A-Frame Electric Bike for $1999.99 ($300 off) SWFT FLEET eBike for $750 in cart SWFT ZIP eBike for $1149.99 ($250 off) SWFT Volt 32-Mile 19.8-MPH eBike for $700 in cart.
BICYCLES
moneytalksnews.com

10 Embarrassing Online Shopping Fails to Avoid This Holiday Season

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. There's no need to wait in long lines at crowded stores to snag the perfect holiday gifts at the best prices. All kinds of great deals can be found online. However, online shopping comes with its own perils when you're...
RETAIL
moneytalksnews.com

$14 to $16

Coupon code "GFSAVE" drops the Stone Gray color to $13.98, and Copper Velvet to $14.98; the other prices are as marked. It's a savings of up to $26. Shop Now at Gap Factory Tips Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more; it's free to join.) In all the colors (Stone Gray pictured).
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$179 w/ $50 Apple Gift Card

Thanks to the $50 gift card, it's the best deal we've seen for this current model. Several stores, including Amazon, are charging around $160 without it. Buy Now at Apple Tips The free $50 gift card is automatically added in your cart Features A12 bionic chip Siri remote Model: ‎MXGY2LL/A.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Superdry at eBay: Up to 50% off

Shop and save on nearly 300 items, with items starting around $8. Shop Now at eBay Tips Sold by Superdry via eBay. Pictured is the Superdry Women's Super Lux Ribbed Crew Jumper for $49.98. It's a savings of $80.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

BarkBox Cyber Week Deal: 1st month for $5 w/ 6-Month Subscription

Sign up for a 6-month plan and get your first BarkBox for just $5. That's a $30 savings for your first month, and you can pick from a Home Alone, Marvel's Spider-Man No Way Home, or Peanuts themed holiday box for your first delivery. Shop Now at BarkBox Features Every month, you'll will get a new, surprise theme bix with 3 toys, 2 treats and 1 chew.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
Best Life

CVS Just Banned This From All of Its Stores

From product recalls to continued shortages, CVS has seen its fair share of empty shelves over the last year. In July, the pharmacy chain pulled two different sun-care items from its stores after a report came out claiming that the products contained a chemical that could cause cancer. Then in August, the retailer had to place a purchasing limit on at-home COVID tests due to high demand and short supply. Now, CVS has just banned one product from being sold at any of its stores following complaints. Read on to find out what the pharmacy chain is pulling from shelves.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL

