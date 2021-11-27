ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rain Didn’t Stop The Dogs From Celebrating Poochapalooza At Lake Louisa State Park

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Lake Louisa State Park held their annual Poochapalooza pet event. Local residents brought their dog out to play in the park with a day of fun activities. Despite the off and on rain drizzles, plenty of dog lovers visited the event with exhibitors, sponsors and vendors, shop for pet...

Sand Mountain Reporter

Lake Guntersville State Park opens renovated chalets

GUNTERSVILLE – The mountaintop chalets at Lake Guntersville State Park have long reigned as one of the park’s top attractions, even though they hadn’t undergone a major facelift in more than 20 years. That’s not the case anymore. Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship joined elected...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
tripsavvy.com

Lake Havasu State Park: The Complete Guide

699 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403, USA. A haven for water sports enthusiasts, Lake Havasu is a 43-square-mile reservoir created by the damming of the Colorado River in 1936. It came to the attention of the Arizona State Parks Board as the site of a potential state park as early as 1957, but Lake Havasu State Park didn’t officially open to the public until 1967.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
kernvalleysun.com

The best dog park ever

Hello, my name is Indiana. I am writing this to you from a place far away. It has great grass, all green and hills that go on forever, and OMG! There are so many trees I can’t even count them. I got here as far as I can tell, about a week ago. I remember feeling really rotten when I woke up that morning. I didn’t have such a good night and things just didn’t feel right inside me.
PETS
westkentuckystar.com

New Dog Park

Independence Park has gone to the dogs... But in a good way. A new fenced section for dogs opened on November 5th. The park, at Alben Barkley Drive and Lone Oak Road, was donated to the city by Independence Bank. The bank had intended to build its building there, before deciding on their Broadway location.
PADUCAH, KY
visithumphreys.com

Celebrate the Holidays with Johnsonville State Historic Park

Celebrate the Holidays with Johnsonville State Historic Park. Christmas Open House December 5th; Visit the hall of Christmas trees through Jan. 1st. New Johnsonville, Tenn. –The holiday season is quickly approaching, and Johnsonville State Historic Park is getting into the spirit by hosting A Christmas Open House, along with a hall of Christmas trees through January 1st.
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
bladenonline.com

Community Celebrates with a Dedication and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the Greene’s Lake and Conservation Park

The weather was perfect for the Dedication and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Greene’s Lake & Conservation Park. Community members, business leaders, and elected officials all gathered together on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at three in the afternoon to mark the opening of the new public recreation place. Town of Elizabethtown Mayor,...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteers Able To Rescue Dog From Roof Of South Park Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – A four-legged friend found themselves in a situation they probably shouldn’t have been in. Volunteer firefighters had to spring into action to get a dog off of a roof in South Park. They were called to a home on Edith Avenue for the dog on the roof. Once they arrived, they were able to coax the dog out and a neighbor held the dog until animal control was able to arrive.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
kciiradio.com

Lake Darling State Park to Close for Deer Hunt

Lake Darling State Park will be temporarily closed to the public this upcoming weekend. The park will be holding a deer population management hunt and is asking the public that no one camps in the park from Friday night through Sunday afternoon. The park will reopen Sunday evening after the hunt has concluded. Park Manager Nick Young apologizes for any inconvenience and if anyone has any questions, they are encouraged to contact the park office at 319-694-2323.
TRAVEL
kpic

Ecola State Park closed after heavy rain damages entrance road

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Ecola State Park is closed until further notice due to damage to the park’s only entrance road. According to Oregon Parks & Recreation, recent heavy rains caused a sinkhole in the road and reactivated a longstanding landslide that triggered a fissure in the road. It could...
CANNON BEACH, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Dog Blankets to Warm Your Pooch Up this Winter

Keep warm with your pooch this season by purchasing the best dog blanket for you and your best friend. With plenty of options available to stay cozy from waterproof blankets to extra snuggly blankets, we have quite a selection for all breeds and sizes of dogs. Blankets are not only warm in the colder months, they’re useful as layers for crates, car rides, and other modes of travel. Keep your pooch comfortable because a comfortable pooch is a happy pooch. Our selection of waterproof blankets due service to puppies and older dogs who have trouble holding it in or need extra...
PETS
clearwatertribune.com

Don’t let a lack of gear stop you from waterfowl hunting

Here’s a back-to-basics approach to duck hunting that any hunter can use. Waterfowl hunting has a reputation for being expensive, but hunters don’t need to shell out tons of money on a boat or a truckload of waterfowl gear to be successful. That’s especially true in a state with as much public land as Idaho.
ANIMALS

