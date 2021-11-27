ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly Friday night ahead, wet and cold Saturday

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were planning on being outside tomorrow,...

www.kens5.com

KTAL

Warming trend to continue with no rain until Friday night & Saturday

Look for the warming trend that began yesterday to continue through Friday. Our next threat of rain will return Friday night and Saturday. After a cooler weekend, more rain will be possible by the middle of next week. A few models show that heavy rain will be possible. Monday was...
WDSU

A Cold Night, Then Warmer Days Ahead

After we get through another cold night tonight, temperatures will warm through the rest of the week. I wouldn't be surprised if we have some more fog over the North Shore as temperatures cool close to the dew point. After the cold start to your Tuesday, temperatures will be on a continual climb through Friday. There won't be ANY chance of rain until then either. Not until the return of a steady south wind will at least the slightest chance of a shower enter the picture on Friday. The weekend still looks very uncertain as to exactly when, or if it will rain at all. Even based upon the latest data, we'll still keep a slight chance of a shower in the picture for both Saturday and Sunday. There's still a chance that rain lingers into next Monday too, so we'll maintain that chance for then as well. Have a good night!
fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
Mysuncoast.com

Get ready for a chilly night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight we are expecting some chilly temperatures as we dip down into the 40′s by the Tuesday morning commute. The perfect weather looks to hang around for the foreseeable future with no rain chances over the next seven days and a trend of warming temperatures. Expect Tuesday to only be in the lower 70′s but by the end of the week, we should be right back near the upper 70′s.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC6.com

Another chilly day ahead

Another cold morning across Southern New England, even a few degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Today will start with some sunshine but more clouds roll in this afternoon. Can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle or flurry later today. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT

