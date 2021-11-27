ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Christmas trees selling fast, prices increasing

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContemplating on getting a Christmas tree this year?...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmuk.org

Christmas trees aplenty in Southwest Michigan; prices may be higher

With reports of Christmas tree shortages cropping up throughout the U.S., have the effects trickled down to tree stands in Southwest Michigan?. Rerouted artificial trees from China caught in broken supply chains, heatwave parched pine trees in the Pacific Northwest, and fewer Christmas tree farms in Michigan are some of the reasons why Christmas tree prices may be higher this year at some stands and “u-cut” farms, but Amy Start of the Michigan Christmas Tree Association said there isn’t a shortage of trees in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
BobVila

Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to $500 Off for Cyber Monday—and Will Sell Out

Are you one of the people who wait until after Thanksgiving to put up your tree? Consider your patience rewarded: Amazon is running a number of Cyber Monday sales on some of our favorite artificial Christmas trees. If your fake fir is looking worse for wear, or you want a size that better suits this year’s tree display placement, don’t delay. Cyber Monday artificial Christmas tree sales are so attractive that they’re sure to run low on stock, even sell out.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees
petsplusmag.com

Dollar Tree Increasing Prices to $1.25 Across All Stores

Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.) announced it will begin selling most of its products for $1.25 throughout its fleet of stores instead of $1, Reuters reports. The new strategy comes after pandemic-related challenges as well as rising freight costs, according to the retailer. The new price points will take affect during...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
dailyvoice.com

Dollar Tree Announces First Permanent Price Increase In Decades

For the first time in more than three decades, Dollar Tree announced that it will be increasing the prices for most of its items up to $1.25 as the country contends with surging inflation rates. In recent years, dollar stores have been veering away from that moniker, with many upping...
RETAIL
apr.org

Christmas celebrators need to act fast to secure live, artificial trees

Alabamians haven’t even carved their Thanksgiving turkeys and concerns are being raised about Christmas trees. The availability of live trees in Alabama and elsewhere has some sellers reportedly raising prices. Doug Hundley is with the National Christmas Tree Association. He said tree growers are still dealing with the 2008 recession...
ALABAMA STATE
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy