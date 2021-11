Saturday was a great night of boxing, one of those nights that makes you happy you’re a fan of the sweet science despite all the garbage that tends to be tossed around the sport. For Australia’s George Kambosos and American Stephen Fulton defied the odds, fought their hearts out, surprised a whole lot of people, and emerged victorious in battles they were presumed beforehand to lose. Kambosos took New York City by storm, becoming the light heavyweight king of the hill by besting young gun Teofimo Lopez in impressive and gutsy fashion at the theater in Madison Square Garden.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO