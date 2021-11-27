Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game

Kofi Cockburn scored 28 points, Alfonso Plummer added 21 and Illinois defeated visiting Notre Dame 82-72 on Monday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Cockburn, a preseason All-American and player of the year candidate, leads the nation in scoring at 26.6 points per game. Cockburn scored eight points early in...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Timberwolves trailed by 12 early in the third before Towns willed them back...
Comments / 0