The Taliban are carrying out retaliatory killings in spite of their assurances to the contrary. But don’t worry because the United States is “deeply concerned” about it. In a move as predictable as the sunrise, the Taliban are carrying out summary executions of former Afghan officials and police officers. The Taliban, which lied about peace deals and equal rights, lied about the amnesty being offered to those former Afghan officials. Everyone saw this coming.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO