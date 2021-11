I hope everyone is trying on their best stretchy pants and doing some intense jaw workouts. I know I am!. Open … close … open … close. • As far as bounceback opportunities go, the Chicago Bulls couldn’t ask for a better one tonight. Houston has lost 15-straight games and comfortably holds the league’s worst net rating. They allow their opponents to score just over 111 points per game while scoring just barely 100 themselves. One area the Bulls will hope to especially exploit is the Rockets’ turnover trouble. This young roster averages 18.8 turnovers per game, which is league-worst and over two more than the second-worst team (Los Angeles). Chicago’s defense has so far forced opponents into 6th-most turnovers a game (16.0), averaging 19.4 points off those turnovers, which is the 3rd-best mark in the league.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO