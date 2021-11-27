ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SelR_0d7mGipO00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water.

The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end to oil and gas leasing on public lands, as many environmental groups have urged. But officials said the report would lead to a more responsible leasing process that provides a better return to U.S. taxpayers.

The politics of carbon taxes versus clean energy subsidies

“Our nation faces a profound climate crisis that is impacting every American,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement, adding that the new report’s recommendations will mitigate worsening climate change impacts “while staying steadfast in the pursuit of environmental justice.”

The report completes a review ordered in January by President Joe Biden, who directed a pause in federal oil and gas lease sales in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change.

The moratorium drew sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry, even as many environmentalists and Democrats said Biden should make the leasing pause permanent.

The new report seeks a middle ground that would continue the multibillion-dollar leasing program while reforming it to end what many officials consider overly favorable terms for the industry.

The report recommends hiking federal royalty rates for oil and gas drilling, which have not been raised for 100 years. The federal rate of 12.5 percent that developers must pay to drill on public lands is significantly lower than many states and private landowners charge for drilling leases on state or private lands.

Manchin calls on Biden to restore Keystone XL pipeline

The report also said the government should consider raising bond payments that energy companies must set aside for future cleanup before they drill new wells. Bond rates have not been increased in decades, the report said.

The Bureau of Land Management, an Interior Department agency, should focus potential leasing on areas that have high potential for oil and gas resources and are in proximity to existing oil and gas infrastructure, the report said.

The White House declined to comment Friday, referring questions to Interior.

The federal leasing program has drawn renewed focus in recent weeks as gasoline prices have skyrocketed and Republicans complained that Biden policies, including the leasing moratorium, rejection of the Keystone XL oil pipeline and a ban on oil leasing in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, contributed to the price spike.

Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gas prices amid concerns about inflation. Gasoline prices are at about $3.40 a gallon, more than 50% higher than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

The Biden administration conducted a lease sale on federal oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico last week, after attorneys general from Republican-led states successfully sued in federal court to lift the suspension on federal oil and gas sales that Biden imposed when he took office.

Energy companies including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil offered a combined $192 million for offshore drilling rights in the Gulf, highlighting the hurdles Biden faces to reach climate goals dependent on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions.

The leases will take years to develop, meaning oil companies could keep producing crude long past 2030, when Biden has set a goal to lower greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%, compared with 2005 levels. Scientists say the world needs to be well on the way to that goal over the next decade to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Yet even as Biden has tried to cajole other world leaders into strengthening efforts against global warming, including at this month’s U.N/ climate talks in Scotland, he’s had difficulty gaining ground on climate issues at home.

The administration has proposed another round of oil and gas sales early next year in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and other states. Interior Department officials proceeded despite concluding that burning the fuels could lead to billions of dollars in potential future climate damages.

Emissions from burning and extracting fossil fuels from public lands and waters account for about a quarter of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Environmentalists hailed the report’s recommendation to raise royalty rates, but some groups said the report falls short of action needed to address the climate crisis.

“Today’s report is a complete failure of the climate leadership that our world desperately needs,” said Taylor McKinnon of the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group.

The report “presumes more fossil fuel leasing that our climate can’t afford” and abandons Biden’s campaign promise to stop new oil and gas leasing on public lands, McKinnon said.

The American Petroleum Institute, the top lobbying group for the oil industry, said Interior was proposing to “increase costs on American energy development with no clear roadmap for the future of federal leasing.”
Other groups were more upbeat.

“This report makes an incredibly compelling case both economically and ecologically for bringing the federal oil and gas leasing program into the 21st century,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “Enacting these overdue reforms will ensure taxpayers, communities and wildlife are no longer harmed by below-market rates, insufficient protections and poor planning.”

The wildlife federation and other groups urged the Senate to include reforms to the oil and gas program in Biden’s sweeping social and environmental policy bill. Many reforms, including an end to drilling in the Arctic refuge and a ban on offshore drilling along the Atlantic and Pacific Coasts and the eastern Gulf of Mexico, were included in a House version of the bill approved last week.

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the left-leaning Center for Western Priorities, said the report “provides a critical roadmap to ensure drilling decisions on public lands take into account (climate) impacts on our land, water and wildlife, while ensuring a fair return for taxpayers.”

Republicans called the report a continuation of what they call Biden’s war on domestic energy production.
While the report hides behind language of “necessary reforms” and royalty rates adjustments, “we know the real story,” said Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman, the top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee.

The Biden administration “will bog small energy companies down in years of regulatory gridlock, place millions of acres of resources-rich land under lock and key (and) ignore local input,” Westerman said. “Ultimately, the American consumer will pay the price. Look no further than the skyrocketing prices you are already paying at the gas pump.’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the Judiciary […] The post Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Oil-and-gas leasing plan shows climate agenda's limits

The big policy news over the break was the Interior Department's Black Friday release of its review of oil-and-gas leasing policy. Catch up fast: The long-awaited document recommends higher royalty rates, bidding costs and rental costs. It also calls for a more selective and restrictive approach to deciding which lands...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Williston Daily Herald

Biden administration releases oil and gas lease review on Black Friday

The Biden Administration’s oil and gas lease review is finally out, though it is not likely to change the timeline for North Dakota’s cancelled quarterly sales. The report was due this summer, but not released until Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The report concludes that the federal government’s bonding and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
energynews.us

Interior recommends oil and gas leasing reforms, but is silent on climate

OIL & GAS: A U.S. Interior Department review of the federal oil and gas leasing program recommends raising royalty rates, minimum bids and bonding levels, drawing ire from industry officials while environmentalists criticize the report’s silence on drilling’s climate impacts. (New York Times) ALSO:. • New Mexico regulators step up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in office, focuses […] The post Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Joe Biden
ABC4

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Interior Blueprint Calls for Boosting Oil Royalty Rates (2)

The Biden administration on Friday issued a long-awaited blueprint for overhauling oil and gas development on federal lands that includes boosting royalty rates despite high gasoline prices that have spurred demands to accelerate domestic production. The Interior Department report recommends higher fees and more limits on federal oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas#Oil Industry#Ap#The Interior Department#American#Interior#Republicans#Democrats#Keystone
Daily Lobo

Biden administration barrs new oil and gas leases around Chaco Canyon

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will block federal oil and gas leasing within a 10-mile buffer zone around Chaco Canyon, a sacred Indigenous site in New Mexico. A two-year ban on leasing will be enacted in the coming weeks, which will enable the Bureau of Land Management to conduct environmental analysis and public comment. They will then consider a 20-year withdrawal of drilling on public lands in the region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

U.S. to hold historic oil and gas lease sale days after COP26

Good morning and happy hump day! Please tell your friends, colleagues and casual acquaintances to sign up for The Climate 202 here. But first:. The Biden administration is holding a historic oil and gas lease sale today. The Biden administration today will offer leases to oil and gas companies on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bigeasymagazine.com

Climate Groups Protest As Biden Admin Proceeds with Massive Oil & Gas Lease Sale

Members of Healthy Gulf and other climate organizations gathered in front of the Caesar’s Superdome on Monday to protest the Biden administration’s planned auction of offshore oil and gas leases set to proceed Wednesday. The sale comes just days after President Biden promised attendees of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow that the U.S. would “hopefully lead by the power of our example” to reduce emissions by 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Gas Price
US News and World Report

Biden Moves to Ban Oil, Gas Development Outside Native American Park

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Monday announced a step toward prohibiting oil and gas development outside the boundaries of a major Native American park in the Southwestern United States as part of a tribal summit he is hosting. Biden also signed an executive order aimed at improving public safety...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy