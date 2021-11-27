ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sweet Victory: Cougars dominate the Huskies bringing the Apple Cup to Pullman for first time since 2012

By Keith Osso
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — The eight year run of dominance is over for the Washington Huskies as the Washington State Cougars snap a seven game losing streak in the Apple Cup with a 40-13 win over their rivals.

Washington State dominated almost all of the first half leading 13-0 midway through the second quarter. Washington did put together a touchdown drive right before half to cut the lead to 13-7 at the break.

More Cougar domination after halftime as they controlled every aspect of the game.

Senior running back Max Borghi had a great game finishing with over 130 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, and had another long touchdown called back from penalty.

Highly touted Freshman quarterback Sam Huard made his first career start for the Huskies, but the Cougar defense game him a rude welcome as they picked him off four times and took one back for a touchdown.

With the win Washington State improves to 7-5, and 6-3 in conference. If Oregon State beats Oregon in the Civil War game Saturday, WSU would head to the Pac-12 Championship game. If the Ducks win Saturday, WSU will wait to see which Bowl game they are headed to.

SPOKANE, WA
