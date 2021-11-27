ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian TV reporter Matt Doran gives lengthy on-air apology after he ‘insulted’ Adele

By Caitlin Cassidy
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Adele Photograph: ITV

Australian TV reporter Matt Doran has made a lengthy, unreserved apology to Adele for failing to listen to her new album before an exclusive interview with the singer, calling the bungle a “terrible mistake”.

Doran made international headlines this week for his interview with the singer, which was canned after he conceded he had only heard one track from her latest work, 30. Sony is refusing to release the footage.

Live on Channel Seven program Weekend Sunrise on Saturday, Doran concluded the show by lamenting that he had “insulted” Adele and apologising to the singer, her fans and viewers of the station.

“This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging I deserve and I totally own,” Doran said.

Doran was flown to London for the exclusive interview with Adele in the lead-up to the release of her fourth album, which he described as an “unspeakable privilege””.

The interview was reportedly part of a A$1m package including broadcast rights to Adele’s One Night Only television special. It would have been Adele’s only Australian interview.

“I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren’t to be given a preview copy of this album because our interview was airing before it was released and Adele’s album was the industry’s most prized secret,” Doran said.

“The day after we landed in London an email came through from Sony, it didn’t mention Adele but it did contain a link to her album.

“The genuine, deadset, hand on heart truth is that I missed it. By an absurdly long margin the most important email I’ve ever missed in my life.”

Doran said contrary to media reports, Adele didn’t walk out on the interview, which ran overtime and was at least 50% focused “squarely” on the new music.

“I thought it was reductive to describe [the new music] as simply being about divorce, that it was about empowerment and would inspire people to summon the courage to steer their lives in a new direction,” Doran said of the interview.

“We spoke about of the paradox that is being the world’s most famous artist but hating fame, we also discussed at length the concept of pure artistry, the majesty of Adele’s voice, what it must be like to hear that sound come out of one’s own mouth.

“How go Easy On Me was conceived in part by singing acapella in the shower, and how the album helped repair her relationship towards the end with her now late father,”

Doran said throughout the 29 minutes he was speaking with Adele, the singer was “profound” “funny” and “raw”, opening up about her experience with depression and describing it as “end of the world stuff”.

“But all that doesn’t matter because, by missing the album link, however I might try to justify it, I’ve insulted Adele,” he said. “To Adele I say, I’ve never knowingly disrespected you by deliberately not listening to your work. I am so sorry.

“I also apologise to Adele’s Australian fans and to … our viewers, who through my error have been denied this interview and the insight to her character.”

The interview would have been a coup for Channel Seven, which is locked in a battle with Channel Nine’s Today in the ratings.

Doran concluded the apology, which clocked in at two-and-a-half minutes, by citing the bridge after the second chorus in track 10 of Adele’s album, Hold On, where she sings “sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret”.

“I’m not expecting that forgiveness, but I do owe you an apology,” he said.

