Gary's Berries starts a new tradition, a Christmas festival with a light show

For the second year in a row, there was no dramatic, crowd-pleasing fireworks show to kick off the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s Festival of Lights due to continuing concern about the coronavirus pandemic. Still, many came to downtown Riverside on Friday night, Nov. 26, to see the 5 million...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders, community members, and even some folks from out of town gathered at Evergy Plaza to help Downtown Topeka kick off their Christmas season. “We’ve been working up to this it seems like since the summer preparing for the holidays downtown,” said President of Downtown Topeka, Rhiannon Friedman.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General with an all-new “Snow & Glow” event that will transform the grounds into a winter wonderland. As many of you know, the holiday lights are “a light display on BRG’s campus at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.”
As soon as the season shifts, families across Central Oregon turn their attention to the upcoming holidays—Thanksgiving and Christmas in particular. While both holidays are beloved by many, there is a multitude of lesser-known vibrant celebrations that take place around the world during the colder months. Many of these festivals share a common theme of lighting candles and logs to warm hearts and souls in the cold darkness of winter.
(WTNH) – Looking for fun weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!. See “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Waterbury’s Palace Theater. It’s the inspiring true story of the singer, songwriter’s rise to stardom. On Saturday, enjoy the grand re-opening of Stepping Stones Museum for Children with brand new...
Beaconsfield Festival of Lights are back to celebrate this Christmas. The annual event is held in the centre of Beaconsfield New Town to raise money for charities and other good causes. It will be filled with stalls selling a variety of items, food and drink to promote local businesses. There...
Raleigh, N.C. — A few years ago, we bought a "Thankful" tree at Michael's craft store. It was cardboard and had little leaves where we could write what we were thankful for that year and then stick it to the tree. Each person in the family got a few leaves...
On Saturday, November 27th at 6 pm, the community is invited to join the Dublin Peanut Festival Committee as they host their annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Dublin. This is a free, family-friendly event, and everyone is welcomed. Since announcing the annual event, the DPF Committee has had some new...
From Nov 11-21, The Park Expo and Conference Center will be hosting the 2021 Southern Christmas Show. Come enjoy the smell of warm, freshly-baked cookies and candy inspired decorations to get you into the Christmas spirit. This year, there are over 50 new vendors for exhibitions including, but not limited to, toys, food, home decor, and accessories.
What started with childhood wonder has turned into a massive Christmas illumination that wows every holiday season. With over 120,000 lights, this is one of the biggest and brightest home displays in New Jersey. Matt Carino was only in second grade when his fascination with Christmas lights began. He told...
MINDEN — Ted Griess’ first memories of Nebraska’s Christmas City were from the car on the way home to Sutton from Kearney. Griess’ family would visit relatives in Kearney for the holidays, and they would make a stop in Minden to see the Christmas lights on the square. Griess moved to Minden in 1966, and he soon became involved with the town’s festivities and the annual “Light of the World” pageant.
When you go shopping for your Christmas tree this season, you may go with the family, a group of friends, or maybe make a date night out of it (wink wink), but wouldn’t it be somewhat embarrassing if you roll up to the Christmas tree farm and someone out-dresses you?
One of the Coast’s favorite Christmas light displays is a little delayed this year. However, the Long Beach Christmas light show will be returning for another holiday season. Every year, the Long Beach neighborhood Estates of Penny Lane goes all out with their Christmas decorations, creating a mile of Christmas...
Faith has been an essential pillar in the culture of Elon University since its founding in 1889 and continues more than 130 years later with the annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Festival of Lights and Luminaries is an Elon tradition and...
According to the release, all four regional school locations have been decorated with holiday lights featuring a related theme. At the ceremony, all four locations will reveal their lights at the same time.
The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to announce its eighth annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights for the 2021 holiday season! Plan to decorate your residence or business to help spread holiday cheer and welcome visitors throughout the season. All residents and businesses residing within city limits are encouraged to participate in the competition.
How many hands does it take to transform John Hopkins Park into a Christmas wonderland for the Dickinson Festival of Lights? So far this year, just about 700 hands have been engaged in putting together the display of over 1.5 million lights for visitors to enjoy with no entrance fee.
PHOTO — With West Haven’s Christmas tree aglow in the background, The John C. Ireland Bandstand on the snow-covered Green is bedecked with huge electric snowflakes as Victorian-era streetlamps decorated with angels blowing on trumpets illuminate the walkways during a Yuletide celebration from yesteryear. (Contributed Photo) WEST HAVEN, Nov. 23,...
CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Christmas is just around the corner, and HedgeHog Electric & Solar is helping make the holiday season a little more special. Pack up the kids, hop in the car and hit the town in search of Southern Utah’s best festive light displays. Finding them all is easy with a downloadable map and turn-by-turn directions.
