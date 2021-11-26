ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State women's basketball bounces back with victory over Oakland

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
Nia Clouden was one of five players to score in double figures as the Michigan State women’s basketball team halted a two-game skid.

Clouden had 23 points and four assists to lead the Spartans to an 84-71 victory over Oakland on Friday afternoon at the Athletic Center O’Rena.

The victory was the first on the road for the Spartans, who rebounded from setbacks to Fordham and St. Francis Brooklyn earlier this week.

Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each added career highs scoring to help MSU (5-2) get back on track. Ekh had 17 points and Parks finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Alisia Smith contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, Alyza Winston added 12 points and freshman DeeDee Hagemann had 10 assists for the Spartans.

Kahlaijah Dean had 17 points to lead Oakland.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#Fordham#St Francis Brooklyn#Msu
