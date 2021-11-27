Family Of 5 Without Home After House Burns Down On Thanksgiving

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A family of five is without a home after their house just north of the Twin Cities burned down on Thanksgiving.

Fire crews responded to the home in Linwood Township late Thursday night, finding the structure engulfed in flames. Crews from four other nearby stations were called to help battle the fire, which appeared to start near the garage. Linwood Township is located about 35 miles north of Minneapolis.

Three people who were inside the home made it out safely. The family’s dog had to be dropped off the deck and was lost for several hours before being found.

The fire crews knocked down the flames within an hour of responding, but the house was destroyed, as were both the family’s cars. Still, fire crews were able to save some Christmas presents and family pictures.

Community members have been dropping off clothing, gift cards and food at the Linwood Country Store to help the family with their immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

