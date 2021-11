On a Zoom call this week, Marco Antonio Barrera did not look like someone about to get into a fistfight on Saturday night. “It's an exhibition, and we're also not dealing with weight, so I'm pretty relaxed,” laughed the Hall of Famer, who will travel to the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico to face Daniel Ponce de Leon in an exhibition bout that headlines a card presented by Teresa Tapia in the state her late husband Johnny put on the boxing map during his storied career. In fact, it was when Teresa contacted Barrera that he decided to lace the gloves up again at 47.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO