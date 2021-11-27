ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M regroups in second half, beats South Dakota 58-44

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 20 points and No. 23 Texas A&M overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota 58-44 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam.

The Aggies (6-0) trailed 30-21 at halftime but blew past South Dakota in the third quarter, outscoring the Coyotes 24-2 in the period. The Coyotes (2-4) made 1 of 12 shots (8%) in the third quarter and it wasn’t much better in the fourth as they made 3 of 17 (18%). South Dakota shot 26% for the game.

South Dakota had a strong second quarter, outscoring the Aggies 18-9. The Coyotes made twice as many field goals in the second quarter (8) as they did the entire second half (4).

The Aggies didn’t shoot much better, hitting 40% overall. The nation’s leading 3-point shooting team at 48% entering the game, Texas A&M made just 5 of 18 (28%).

Jordan Nixon scored 13 points for Texas A&M. She made 4 of 7 3-pointers and the rest of the team was 1-for-11. Wells, who did not attempt a 3-pointer, was 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Destiny Pitts had 10 rebounds.

Liv Korngable scored 11 points and Hannah Sjerven 10 for South Dakota.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

