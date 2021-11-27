ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Boy Scouts raise money and Christmas spirit by selling Christmas trees

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dboJV_0d7mEhsF00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Boy Scouts of America, troop 24 here in Springfield, are also selling freshly cut Christmas trees to raise money.

Organizers say the tree lot helps support scholarships and adventures.

Jennifer Jacobson, the communications chair for troop 24, says this is their 29th year selling trees.

The tree lot is located at the Battlefield Mall in Springfield at the corner of Battlefield and Glenstone.

Jacobson says they have more than 400 trees and they will stay open for the season through mid-December, or when they sell out.

“The boys obviously use this money each year to help send them on campouts and last year they got to go to sea base, which was the high adventure trip that this helped pay for. It just helps the troop all year long from selling these Christmas trees,” says Jacobson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Unite Table Rock Lake hosting 2nd annual toy drive

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – Last year Stone County saw the closing of the non-profit Love, Inc., which opened the door for new community groups to head important outreach programs like Unite Table Rock Lake’s toy drive. Unite Table Rock Lake is accepting donations through Saturday, December 4th. There are over 50 different drop-off locations around […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Reuse & Repurpose: Holiday crafts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What to do with those cardboard boxes we stack up on during the holidays after some shopping? The City of Springfield Environmental Services has some ideas! You can reuse and repurpose them while creating some fun holiday crafts. Ashely Krug, market development coordinator with the city’s Environmental Services, says Americans generate a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Kevin Hart and Sam’s Club announces $100,000 donation to Springfield’s Boys and Girls Club

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Last week, Sam’s Club, Laugh Out Loud and Kevin Hart celebrated five organizations making a big difference in children’s lives by surprising them with $100,000 each through a series of virtual and in-person announcements across the country.  One of those organizations included the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. The money will […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Local charities outline plans for Giving Tuesday, a day to donate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Following the big holiday shopping days of the year, local charities are encouraging people to donate on Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is an annual day organizations financially depend on to continue their work in serving others.Some local charities have already shared their goals for the upcoming day. Officials with Ozarks Food Harvest, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
KOLR10 News

Sam’s Club on Sunshine to close until December 1 for cleaning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Sam’s Club location at 3660 E Sunshine Street will close until December 1 so a third-party cleaning crew can sanitize the building. According to a Sam’s Club spokesperson, the store will close at 4 p.m. Monday and is part of a company-initiated cleaning program. Below is an official statement from Sam’s Club: […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas Tree arrived today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It will begin to look a lot like Christmas Monday in Jefferson City. The Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas Tree arrived between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday. The tree’s arrival shut down a portion of Madison Street. The tree will be on display on Governor Mike Parson’s lawn. This year’s tree was donated […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Spirit#Boy Scouts#Weather#The Boy Scouts Of America#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

New Christmas tree farm opens in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – A retired couple in Nixa has opened their Christmas tree farm for the first time this year. Since starting to plant back in 2016, the owners said Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm has trees ready to sell. Farm owners, Don and Karen Nelson, said they felt starting this business would be a […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin ministry receives $1000 worth of blankets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Overnight freezing temperatures are just around the corner – meaning people living on the street or in area shelters will need help staying warm. That’s why the owners of two of the newest businesses in downtown Joplin are giving back to Souls Harbor, a local ministry. Coley’s Cookie Company and The Florist and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Shoppers enjoying a different Black Friday experience this year

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Last year, many stores adopted changes to how they usually sell products on Black Friday due to the pandemic. Those changes along with online shopping deals have helped stores expand how long they can offer Black Friday deals after Thanksgiving. Brian Krysl is the store manager for Menard’s in Hollister. He said […]
HOLLISTER, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KOLR10 News

Ozarks Tonight: LFCS Sees Shift to Open Adoptions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Over the last several decades, adoption has moved from the largely closed adoptions of the past to semi-open and open adoptions, according to Lutheran Family and Children Services (LFCS) of Missouri. LFCS Director of Adoption Services Melani Engel explained the new paradigm in American adoption and the benefits of open information sharing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy