Springfield Boy Scouts raise money and Christmas spirit by selling Christmas trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Boy Scouts of America, troop 24 here in Springfield, are also selling freshly cut Christmas trees to raise money.

Organizers say the tree lot helps support scholarships and adventures.

Jennifer Jacobson, the communications chair for troop 24, says this is their 29th year selling trees.

The tree lot is located at the Battlefield Mall in Springfield at the corner of Battlefield and Glenstone.

Jacobson says they have more than 400 trees and they will stay open for the season through mid-December, or when they sell out.

“The boys obviously use this money each year to help send them on campouts and last year they got to go to sea base, which was the high adventure trip that this helped pay for. It just helps the troop all year long from selling these Christmas trees,” says Jacobson.

