Boys And Girls Club Looks To Spread Cheer With Jolly Holiday Giveaway

The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County is getting in the holiday spirit early this year.

The nonprofit said with supply chain issues, they have a big job ahead to make sure everyone has something under the tree this Christmas.

They are providing toys to more than 1,000 kids in Oklahoma County this Christmas through their Jolly Holiday Giveaway. Carly Johnson, the director of development, told News 9 this season of giving isn’t possible without community support.

As many families continue to feel the financial burden of the pandemic, the Boys and Girls Club is keeping faith and setting the bar high this Christmas.

“We have made it our mission to give a little bit of cheer to our kids every holiday. At the club, we like to do a holiday celebration and provide them with a toy so that they can bring it back and open it up Christmas morning,” said Johnson.

From Lego kits, footballs, nail polish and games, the nonprofit is asking Oklahomans for help this holiday season.

“Just being able to alleviate some of that stress for our parents. It’s been a difficult year; prices are expensive they might have to be choosing between a toy and food for their own self,” she said.

The Boys and Girls Club has organized the drive for 26 years. Johnson said the joy it brings to families is priceless.

“This is my favorite time of year at boys and girls club because we get to literally see joy on these kids’ faces. When you hand them a gift knowing that it might be the only gift, they receive it's truly heartwarming,” said Johnson.

While their office is starting to fill up with stuffed animals, Johnson said they are quite a ways from their goal.

“We would like all gifts to be delivered to the admin office ideally by December 6, so it gives us time to wrap them and deliver to the appropriate club site,” she said.

For those that don’t want to fight the crowds, they have an Amazon Wishlist that delivers the gift to their administration building.