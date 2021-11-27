ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Local Businesses Face Looming Challenge As Holiday Shopping Season Kicks Off

By Anjelicia Bruton
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cggsb_0d7mEZlJ00

Local businesses said they are struggling to hire due to the low unemployment rate and with the holiday season approaching they're experiencing a new challenge with hiring seasonal workers.

Some businesses said the holiday season is their busiest time of year. There's the pressure of shipping items in time for the holidays, restocking and now, making sure they have the staff to do it.

“I've actually been trying to find somebody for this past year. It wasn't working. It has been extremely difficult to hire somebody,” said Rachel Gruntmeier with the Black Scintilla.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Oklahoma's unemployment rate is 2.7% with more than 100,000 jobs openings.

“To see us progress past pre-pandemic numbers is fantastic, but as you mentioned, businesses are having a hard time filling these positions and that's actually an intrinsic value of a low unemployment. We know historically that more jobs are available during the holiday season, but again, we can't speculate for 2021 because we just don't have that data yet,” Taylor Adams said.

Some businesses have opened seasonal positions. UPS has a goal to hire 1,000 workers and about 150 remain open.

Gruntmeier opened seasonal positions as well, but unfortunately, no positions were filled.

“I thought, or I assumed that opening just for some seasonal positions, I thought that would get some traffic going. You know, college students back in town for the holidays. That didn't really get any traction, either. The only people that have really reached out to apply are some friends saying, 'hey, I can help these hours, these weekends, and help fill in,'” Gruntmeier said.

Gruntmeier and one other person are the only employees at the Black Scintilla.

“It's wearing a lot more hat these days,” Gruntmeier said.

But she said the show must go on.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
SHOPPING
WRBL News 3

Local businesses rely on the city this holiday season; Small Business Saturday and the last Market Days for shops in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Small business owners all from over the Chattahoochee Valley started small business Saturday bright and early on Broadway to prepare for consumers kicking off their holiday shopping, local. Small businesses were hit hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The associated press says online sales rose 47%, and are expected to continue to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
actionforex.com

US: Strong Retail Sales Report Pointing to an Early Kick-off to Holiday Shopping Season

Retail sales rose by 1.7% m/m in October, above the consensus forecast of 1.3%. September data, was revised up to an even stronger 0.8% m/m (from 0.7%). Sales in volatile categories were robust, led by gasoline stations +3.9% m/m, which in turn reflects strong gasoline price growth. Motor vehicles and parts grew by +1.8% m/m, while sales at building materials & garden equipment stores rose by 2.8% m/m.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season#The Black Scintilla#Ups
Village Living

Mountain Brook retailers expect strong holiday sales despite COVID-19

COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, and a fear of the virus may linger among some potential shoppers. However, several Mountain Brook retailers told Village Living they are bullish on their holiday prospects. “Business has picked up,” said Brenda Meadows, owner of The Lingerie Shoppe. “I’m feeling very optimistic about shopping in...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny kicks off holiday shopping season at the I-X Center’s Christmas Connection

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. On Medicare? Don't Forget to Claim Your $1,728 Social Security Cash Back. Oregon Pays $309/month off Your Mortgage in November (You Must Request It) Metformin Users: the Truth Behind What Big Pharma...
SHOPPING
The Associated Press

SodaStream Kicks Off the Holiday Shopping Season with Over 40% Off New Terra Sparkling Water Maker

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021-- SodaStream is igniting the holiday shopping season this year with an irresistible deal on its newest machine, the Terra Sparkling Water Maker. The must-have kitchen appliances will be available for $59.99, forty dollars off its standard retail price, at SodaStream.com as well as major retailers such as Target, Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond. The SodaStream Terra is quickly becoming the most popular SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC News

SNAP food program gets boost in benefits

A new boost to the SNAP program could mean healthier options for the one in eight Americans who use it. It will also provide an average of $36 more per person each month, but that alone won’t cover higher prices and the pandemic’s continued financial fallout.Nov. 28, 2021.
FOOD & DRINKS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
334
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy