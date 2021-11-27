ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Winning Was Better than a Bears TD

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago

Anyone who follows the Bears had to see the irony of the situation at the end of Thursday's 16-14 win over Detroit.

The Bears haven't been able to score enough touchdowns all year and here they were at the end of their Thanksgiving Day game against Detroit not only turning down a touchdown but hoping the Lions would not give them one.

It was almost laughable.

Coach Matt Nagy on Friday described the situation at game's end when the Bears were killing the clock as one rare case when he was elated to come away with a field goal in the red zone instead of a touchdown.

"We talk about it every week," Nagy said of the game-ending situation. "And we practice it and we talk about it every single week and it doesn't always happen.

"So, that's why it was good. And it's a risk. It's a risk. If you don’t make that field goal. I'm the one that has to go up that podium. That's a risk. Usually it ends up working for you."

The risk was driving down to the 4-yard line but then taking knees and leaving it to one second left so Cairo Santos could kick a chip-shot 28-yard field goal.

But there are always bad snaps, bad holds, blocked kicks and then just misses. Scoring a touchdown in that situation to go up 20-14 seemed like a sound strategy, but would have allowed the Lions a last shot at a TD. And even without timeouts they would have had a shot.

Considering the late-game failures of the Bears defense in the previous two games, it seemed a good percentage play to kill the clock since the Lions were out of timeouts.

And then there was the chance the Lions would just stand up and let the Bears run into the end zone for a gimme-seven.

"Yeah, yeah, they could, knowing that they're out of timeouts," Nagy said. "It's a helpless feeling (for the defense) and defenses have calls in their playbook where they not only let you score, but they grab you and throw you in the end zone. You know?"

It's too bad the Bears can't bank that one away and bring it out to let a defense throw their ball carrier into the end zone in the future.

The Bears had first-and-goal at the 4 and Detroit would use its final timeout but Andy Dalton knelt down three straight times. When he did it, he gave up bigger yardage than Nagy was comfortable with on the first two downs, 3 and 2 yards.

"After a few more plays we were like, 'Damn, Andy, don't keep losing too many yards on these QB kneels,' " Nagy said. "I think it was first-and-goal at the 4 and it ended up being, we lost a total of I think 5 or 7 yards we lost total. But being at the 4 when that happened, we still felt pretty good about it."

The final 8 1/2-minute drive was 18 plays and the longest in terms of plays since Nagy became coach.

"Yeah, just a good mix of balance of run and pass, " he said. "I thought Bill (Lazor, offensive coordinator) did a good job of keeping that going. We had some nice runs from under center, the scramble that Andy had but just a good mix and then once you get to a part, you start seeing the clock tick down and you see their timeout situation and now you gotta start saying, 'OK, are we in our church mode?' which is where ... we end up doing what we did there at the end which is winning it on the field goal and not giving them the ball back.

"So, there's discussions as the situations are going on as to when we get into that mode based off of their timeouts."

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
BearDigest

Bears and Steelers In-Game Blog

A 65-yard field goal try by Santos. He comes up short of the crossbar and it falls to the ground. Steelers 29, Bears 27. A completion and it would be a 66-yard field goal try. That's not happening in Pittsburgh. From Steelers 48, Fields throws and Watt bats it down.
NFL
BearDigest

Flag Day for Bears

Rarely has an officiating crew irritated the Bears and fans the way Tony Corrente's crew did Monday night in the 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A bizarre taunting call, a whiffed block resulting in a low-block penalty at the goal line on James Daniels, and a questionable defensive pass interference flag on Jaylon Johnson all either extended drives or killed Bears touchdown chances.
NFL
BearDigest

Matt Nagy's Nervous Sunday

The glass half-full guy he is, coach Matt Nagy tried to find a positive within his week away from the Bears. "You know, I'm glad I'm here today and being able to just get back is awesome," Nagy said Thursday. Nagy went into a quarantine in a hotel room and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Thanksgiving#American Football#Lions
BearDigest

Explosive Plays Another Plus for Bears QB

Winning might be the only thing, as Vince Lombardi is reported to have said, but at least Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges a need for young talent to develop. In particular, he realizes people believe Justin Fields' continued development is at least as big as victories this season if not bigger.
NFL
BearDigest

It's Spilled Milk and Sour Grapes for Bears

Matt Nagy wouldn't say he plans to give the NFL a piece of his mind. However, Nagy will at least submit film and ask for an explanation of what appeared to be blatant mistakes by Tony Corrente and his officiating crew in Monday nights 29-27 Bears loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
BearDigest

Window of Opportunity for Bears

The Bears are getting rookie tackle Teven Jenkins back at practice, although decisions on his possible playing time or position are still a bit away. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Monday morning the 21-day practice window has been opened for Jenkins and for veteran safety Deon Bush as the team considers whether to bring them back from injured reserve or let them remain on it the rest of the season.
NFL
BearDigest

Justin Fields' Next Lesson Is a Night Class

The pessimistic and realistic alike would have to look at Monday night's game in Pittsburgh as a last stand by the Bears this year in terms of the playoffs. It's perfectly acceptable to insert the famed Jim Mora quote "playoffs? playoffs?" here. It might also be the last stand for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BearDigest

Breaking a Fall Is Hard to Do

Breaking a fall is far more difficult than winning another one when a team gets on a roll, as Bears coach Matt Nagy found out each of the last two years. Losing to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers consecutively is nothing to get too devastated by, although 38-3 is a bit much.
NFL
BearDigest

Week Off Rarely Suits Bears Defense

Matt Nagy and the Bears coaching staff use the bye week to do a self scout, like any coaching staff in the NFL. They also want players and coaches to rest a bit, and the players had the entire week off after Monday night's Steelers game. Justin Fields will among...
NFL
BearDigest

Some Quiet Satisfaction for Bears

As it turns out, the video of officials' mistakes in the game between the Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers that Matt Nagy had sent in to the league did provide some sort of satisfaction. It wasn't the satisfaction of a victory but at least one in which the perpetrators look foolish.
NFL
BearDigest

Eight Games to Decision Day

The Bears organization faces a conundrum and it has nothing to do with still being named the Chicago Bears when they move to Arlington Heights. The difficult situation revolves around the futures of coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace and the real decision makers within the walls of Halas Hall, team CEO Ted Phillips and board chairman George McCaskey.
NFL
BearDigest

It's Not Getting Easier for Bears

When the schedule came out in May for this NFL season the prediction on a final Bears record came in at 8-9. Nothing occurred to change this even after Andy Dalton became starter, Justin Fields was drafted and training camp ensued. An 8-9 mark could be wishful thinking at this...
NFL
BearDigest

What Bears See in Bruce Irvin

Considering the qualifying standard set forth by Bears coach Matt Nagy, Bruce Irvin could wind up watching this Sunday's game at Soldier Field with the Baltimore Ravens. Then again, these are hard times for the team's defense with injuries to Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Eddie Jackson. Of those, Jackson might be the only one to play Sunday and that's no lock because he's questionable after three weeks away with a hamstring injury.
NFL
BearDigest

Sack Leader Gone for the Year

This one carried the impact of a knockout punch for the Bears defense. They'll try to get off the canvas with eight games to play, but it won't be easy. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack went on injured reserve Friday due to the foot injury plaguing him since Week 3 and the team also put inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Mack is having surgery next week according to coach Matt Nagy.
NFL
BearDigest

Long Losing Streaks Invite Questions

Matt Nagy on Wednesday brought up his team being calloused again. At least it's a better metaphor than saying they've become a punching bag following three straight years with four consecutive defeats or more. "We had a bye week last year, too," Nagy said. "We lost six games in a...
NFL
BearDigest

Andy Dalton Could Have a Busy Thanksgiving

The Bears are not making it clear when Justin Fields suffered the rib injury that led to him leaving in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It's even less clear whether he'll be playing Thursday in the Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit, but considering it's a rib injury and the pain involved with those, he'd need a really remarkable recovery to be on the field after a largely disappointing effort in Sunday's loss.
NFL
BearDigest

Pain Without Gain for Justin Fields

The Bears put off until later making any decisions on Justin Fields for Thursday's game with Detroit after the rib injury he suffered. Coach Matt Nagy offered no more insight on the injury than he did after the game. It doesn't say much for the X-ray machines Bears medical personnel have at their disposal as 24 hours later he couldn't say whether Fields had a broken rib or ribs.
NFL
BearDigest

Nothing to See Here Says Matt Nagy

Bears coach Matt Nagy had to spend part of his Tuesday press conference refuting a report by Patch.com saying he has been told by the team he will be fired after Thursday's game with the Detroit Lions. The report was by Mark Konkol, a former Sun-Times reporter. There were no...
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
863
Followers
859
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy