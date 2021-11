The Utah Jazz are the winners of 3 consecutive games, and none of them were even close. After a miniature skid, this team appears to be back on track to meet the lofty expectations they were saddled with heading into this 2021-22 season. The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, may even be clearing the bar that was set for them heading into this season. It’s just a considerably lower bar. With that said, they are coming off of an absolutely demoralizing 138-95 loss to an otherwise struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO