How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Evan Massey
 4 days ago

Sports fans will have plenty of good games to watch on Friday. For NHL fans in particular, there will be quite a few matchups worth keeping a close eye on. One of those matchups will feature the Hurricanes hitting the...

BRAD MARCHAND FACING POSSIBLE SUSPENSION AFTER DANGEROUS PLAY ON SUNDAY

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has earned himself a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday after slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Sunday's Bruins/Canucks game. The play occurred at the midway point of the first period when both Marchand and Ekman-Larsson were jockeying for position...
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Bruins’ Brad Marchand Suspended 3 Games For Slew-Footing Canucks Player

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but the contest wasn’t without controversy. Bruins star Brad Marchand has been suspended three games by the NHL for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Monday night. Slew-footing is the act of using your leg or foot to knock an opponent’s foot out from under him. Brad Marchand slew-foot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Should he be suspended and if so, how many games🤔 pic.twitter.com/kkeLyVxdzl — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) November 29, 2021 No penalty was called at the time. Marchand will have to forfeit $91,875 of his salary. Marchand earned a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015. An explanation of the decision is available here.
Carolina Hurricanes
Philadelphia Flyers
Bucs vs. Colts, NFL Week 12: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head back out on the road Sunday after a big home win, trekking north to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game:. Game Info. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Indianapolis...
Bruins' Jake DeBrusk requests trade

The Boston Bruins made Jake DeBrusk a healthy scratch again over the weekend, and it appears as though there is finally a split coming between the two sides. Ryan Rishaug of TSN confirmed with DeBrusk’s agent that he has requested a trade out of Boston, and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet notes that the two are working to find him a fresh start.
Steph’s Warriors Look to End Suns’ 16-Game Winning Streak

I’m not sure I’d call last night’s Seahawks-WFT game a good one, but I had some fun watching Washington navigate tricky waters without a healthy kicker and make a defensive stand in the closing seconds on a two-point conversion attempt that would have sent the game to overtime. Tonight, we...
WFT Looks to Gain Ground in NFC East

After an NFL Sunday that saw seven of 11 games decided by a touchdown or less, we wrap up Week 12 of the season tonight with a Monday-night showdown between the Washington Football Team and the Seahawks. It may not be the most riveting matchup on paper, but there are some pretty significant divisional implications at play here.
