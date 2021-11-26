Live updates: Penn-Trafford defeats Moon 24-21 in WPIAL Class 5A final

Penn-Trafford edges out Moon 24-21

The Warriors win an absolute classic 24-21. Moon's perfect season ends at Heinz Field with a tough loss. Penn-Trafford advances to the PIAA Class 5A semifinals. Check out the final stats HERE

Wide Right!

Wieland's kick had the distance but it sails wide-right. Penn-Trafford takes over with two seconds remaining, ahead 24-21. The Warriors are going to win their first WPIAL title in program history.

Wieland on to kick for the tie!

Fourth down and 10 from the Warriors' 16. Jacob Wieland is on to kick to tie the game with seven seconds left.

Moon enters Penn-Trafford territory

The Tigers are on the move! A few catches by Beachy and some nifty scrambles from McGowan have Moon at the Warriors 16 with 19 seconds remaining! PT still leads 24-21.

Tigers get ball back in crunch time

The Moon defense does its job, forcing a punt from Penn-Trafford. The ball is kicked in the end zone resulting in a touchback. Moon takes over on its own 20, with 2:45 left in the game, trailing 24-21.

Encroachment extends Warriors drive

The Tigers get a break after a holding penalty brings back a long touchdown run by Yacamelli but Moon makes a costly error once again. On third and five, the Tigers are called for encroachment. Penn-Trafford gets a fresh set of downs with the football on its own 32, leading 24-21 with just over five minutes remaining.

Holding penalty kills Moon drive

A second down holding call followed by a tough drop on a deep ball near the end zone put a promising Tigers' drive to bed. A short punt puts Penn-Trafford at its own 20 with 7:47 left in the game. Warriors still lead 24-21.

Tigers on the prowl to start 4th QTR

Moon trails 24-21 at the end of the third quarter but is on the move as we start the final 12 minutes of play. The Tigers will open the fourth with the ball on their own 46. What a ballgame to wrap up an exciting weekend at Heinz Field. Check out our live stats HERE .

Moon inches shy of keeping drive alive

Penn-Trafford forces a turnover on downs, stopping Bladel just inches short of moving the chains on fourth and short. The Warriors take over on their own 41 with 3:09 left in the third quarter, ahead 24-21.

Moon takes the football back

Fumble!!! The Tigers force a huge turnover to kill a Penn-Trafford drive. Dylan Sleva is there to make there to recover the ball and runs it to mid-field. Tigers take over with 5:12 left in the third quarter, trailing 24-21.

Momentum on Penn-Trafford's side

Moon goes three-and-out following the Warriors' touchdown. A short punt gives Penn-Trafford the ball at its own 45 half way through the third quarter. Warriors still lead 24-21.

Hey Mr. Carter... Hello!

Penn-Trafford just back on top thanks to a 29 yard touchdown run from quarterback Carter Green. The PAT is good. The Warriors take advantage of the Moon fumble and lead 24-21 with 9:38 left in the third quarter.

Rough start to the 2nd half for Moon

Play has resumed here at Heinz Field. After starting with the football on its own 28, Moon fumbles and Penn-Trafford is there to recover. The Warriors take over on the Tigers' 32, trailing 21-17 early in the third quarter.

Tigers take a lead into the locker room

At the end of the first half, Moon leads Penn-Trafford 21-17. Bladel has all three scores for the Tigers while Yacamelli has both of the Warriors' touchdowns. A game that was advertised as a defensive slug fest looks to be more of an offensive shootout. Check out our first half stats HERE .

Bladel, Bladel, Bladel

The Moon senior scores for the third touchdown of the night to put Moon back on top right before the end of the half. This one comes from a run once again or third and goal. PAT is good. Moon is now ahead 21-17 with 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Yacamelli gives Penn-Trafford the lead

The Warriors' senior does it again! Cade Tacamelli goes 92 yards on a pass from Carter Green for a score. The senior ran 75 yards untouched after making the catch. PAT is good. Penn-Trafford has its first lead of the night, ahead 17-14 with 3:39 left in the second quarter.

Tigers turn it over on downs

McGowan scrambles on 4th and long but comes up a yard shy. Nonetheless, Moon puts Penn-Trafford deep in its own territory, starting off of at the five with just under six minutes left in the half.

Moon on the move

A 45 yard hook up between McGowan and Taite Beachy puts Moon in business once again. The Tigers are in the Warriors' red zone half way through the second quarter.

Penn-Trafford with a quick response

It took only 10 seconds for the Warriors to strike back! Cade Yacamelli goes 53 yards up the middle for a quick score. The future Wisconsin Badger makes it a one score game. PAT is good. Moon still leads 14-10 with 10:34 left in the half.

Bladel again!

Ben Bladel scores his second touchdown of the night. This one comes on third and goal. The Tigers use him out of the wildcat and he powers over a Penn-Trafford defender, Bo Jackson style. PAT is good. Moon leads 14-3 with 10:44 left in the second quarter.

Moon leads after a quarter

At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers hold a 7-3 lead. A gutsy fourth down conversion in Penn-Trafford territory keeps a Moon drive alive. Tigers start the second quarter with the ball on the Warriors 24.

Touchdown Tigers!

Moon responds with a touchdown on its first drive. Tyler McGowan finds Ben Bladel in the flat and he does the rest with his feet, going 44 yards for a touchdown. Jacob Wieland nails the PAT to make it 7-3 Tigers with 4:31 left in the first quarter.

Penn-Trafford takes early 3-0 lead

Penn-Trafford kicker Nathan Schlessinger gives the Warriors a 3-0 lead over the Moon Tigers with 8:30 left in the first quarter. The Warriors drove into Tiger territory thanks to some lengthy runs by quarterback Carter Green. Moon gets its first crack at offense now.

Kickoff

Moon wins the opening toss and has elected to defer to the second half. Penn-Trafford will receive the opening kickoff and get a crack at the stout Moon defense under head coach Ryan Linn.

Pregame notes

It's the final game of the evening, and boy should it be a good one. No. 1 Moon faces off against No. 2 Penn-Trafford in a battle that will be as physical as a ten round title fight. The Tigers aim to capture the program's first WPIAL crown since 1998 while the Warriors are looking for the first District 7 Championship in program history.

Fifth year head coach Ryan Linn has led Moon to a perfect 12-0 record this fall, while Penn-Trafford has battled its way to Heinz Field thanks to the experience of 12th year head coach John Ruane.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Be sure to follow along here, while also checking out our live stats .

