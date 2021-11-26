ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

How NELA teams fared in third-round LHSAA playoff games Friday

By Francisco Rosa, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmFYo_0d7mDGCX00

Here is a look at what happened in the third round of the LHSAA football playoffs in northeastern Louisiana on Friday night:

Neville 41, Cecilia 7: Quarterback Brett Batteford did it all for the Tigers as he led the team in passing and rushing. He completed all five of his passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 153 yards and another score.

Ouachita Christian 34, Calvary Baptist Academy 26: The Eagles had to come from behind to take down the Cavaliers and they did so behind a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Landon Graves completed 12 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score. Running back Chad Strickland rushed 20 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Southern University Lab School 33, St. Frederick 0: The season came to an end for the Warriors as they were shut out.  The Jaguars forced two turnovers and held  St. Frederick to just 102 yards of total offense. Quarterback Garrett Taylor managed just four passing yards.

Zachary 37, West Monroe 34: In a classic shootout, West Monroe's 416 total yards were not enough to overcome Zachary's  305 yards. Broncos quarterback Eli Holstein completed 19 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Destrehan 24, Ruston 10

Ponchatoula 52, Ouachita Parish 20

Sterlington 40, Madison Prep Academy 34

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: How NELA teams fared in third-round LHSAA playoff games Friday

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
On3.com

Mom says Oklahoma out for No. 1 recruit Marvin Jones Jr.

Oklahoma’s chances with the Marvin Jones Jr. – the nation’s No. 1 recruit from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage – might have dissolved after Lincoln Riley took the USC job. A social media post from Jones’ mother, Alexsandra Jones, appears to indicate the Sooners no longer are a factor in her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhsaa#Playoff Games#American Football#Nela#Tigers#Ouachita Christian 34#Calvary Baptist Academy#Eagles#Cavaliers#Warriors#Jaguars#Ouachita Parish#Madison Prep Academy#Monroe News Star
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Bobo's tenure as Auburn OC comes to an early end

Mike Bobo was fired Monday as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, multiple sources close to the football program told Auburn Undercover. Bobo, who joined first-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff last January, moved to Auburn from South Carolina. He was the former head coach at Colorado State and the long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Friday Night Lights: A look at how ISU's 2022 commits fared in the playoffs

Many of Iowa State's commits in the class of 2022 took the gridiron on Friday and Saturday night in their respective state playoffs. Iowa State commits whose senior seasons are now over have not been included on this list. For a full list of Iowa State's 2022 commits, click here. With that, here's how the future Cyclones performed in their respective high school games...
IOWA STATE
The News-Star

The News-Star

25
Followers
61
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy