Here is a look at what happened in the third round of the LHSAA football playoffs in northeastern Louisiana on Friday night:

Neville 41, Cecilia 7: Quarterback Brett Batteford did it all for the Tigers as he led the team in passing and rushing. He completed all five of his passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 153 yards and another score.

Ouachita Christian 34, Calvary Baptist Academy 26: The Eagles had to come from behind to take down the Cavaliers and they did so behind a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Landon Graves completed 12 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score. Running back Chad Strickland rushed 20 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Southern University Lab School 33, St. Frederick 0: The season came to an end for the Warriors as they were shut out. The Jaguars forced two turnovers and held St. Frederick to just 102 yards of total offense. Quarterback Garrett Taylor managed just four passing yards.

Zachary 37, West Monroe 34: In a classic shootout, West Monroe's 416 total yards were not enough to overcome Zachary's 305 yards. Broncos quarterback Eli Holstein completed 19 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Destrehan 24, Ruston 10

Ponchatoula 52, Ouachita Parish 20

Sterlington 40, Madison Prep Academy 34

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: How NELA teams fared in third-round LHSAA playoff games Friday