ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jesuit shuts out Hillsborough in rematch from the regular season

By Don Jensen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COonl_0d7mCyqc00
Jesuit notches a 42-0 victory against Hillsborough on Friday night to claim the Class 6A, Region 3 title. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Another shutout, another region title and another shot at a state championship.

Nationally-ranked Jesuit put together a pair of 21-point halves and collected its seventh shutout of the season with a 42-0 victory against Hillsborough on Friday night to claim the Class 6A, Region 3 crown.

For ninth-year Tigers coach Matt Thompson, it was his sixth win in seven region finales.

“That’s pretty good,” said Thompson, whose Tigers play Miami Northwestern at home next week in a state semifinal. “I’ve got a great coaching staff, great kids (and) great support. It makes it easy to do that.

“We’re expected to win the region every year, and we try to get the (top) seed every year. That’s the goal.”

The Tigers’ only state football championship came in 1968 under the late Bill Minahan.

Jesuit (13-0), the top-ranked team in its region and ranked 12th nationally by MaxPreps, had many contributors against No. 7 seed Hillsborough (10-3), which had won its previous eight games since losing 28-7 to Jesuit in September.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Knight completed 13-of-18 for 217 yards and two touchdowns (27 yards to senior Jaydn Girard and 23 to senior Junior Vandeross); junior running back Joquez Smith rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries and three 1-yard touchdowns; and the defense forced four turnovers with the special teams contributing a score on a punt block and recovery in the end zone by sophomore Drew Woodaz.

The Tigers finished with a 351-111 edge in offensive yardage. Hillsborough was playing in its first region final since 2004 and has not won a region crown since 1996.

“Hats off to Earl (Garcia, Hillsborough’s coach),” Thompson said. “They had a lot of injuries.”

Jesuit set the tone by scoring on its first two drives: a five-play, 61-yard march followed by a 10-play, 73-yard push. Knight’s touchdown pass to Girard with 10:08 remaining in the opening quarter put the Tigers ahead for good. Late in the second quarter, Smith scored his second of two first-half touchdowns to cap a 14-play, 79-yard march for a 21-0 lead.

The defense began its flurry of turnovers with 34 seconds left in the half on an interception by senior Wade Woodaz. On Hillsborough’s first series of the third quarter, senior AJ Cottrill stopped a Terriers’ drive at the Jesuit 29 with a fumble recovery to set the tone for the final two quarters.

“We take pride in having shutouts, and all the hard work pays off when you get a shutout,” Cottrill said. “We all show a lot of confidence in our play. We just want to go out and destroy whom we play.”

Seniors Omarion Clark and Caleb Williams added interceptions, and Drew Woodaz blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for Jesuit’s final touchdown. A running clock began with 10 minutes remaining after Knight teamed with Vandeross on a touchdown pass.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Injury-wise, Bucs still assessing costs of comeback triumph over Colts

The Bucs’ second-half comeback victory over the Colts might turn out to be as costly as it was compelling. No fewer than five prominent players were banged up in Sunday’s 38-31 triumph, with left guard Aaron Stinnie (knee), inside linebacker Devin White (hip) and kick returner Jaelon Darden (concussion) suffering the most significant injuries.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater falls just short of reaching state semifinals

CLEARWATER — It was almost like Clearwater and Sebring were working off the same script. In Friday’s Class 5A, Region 3 final, whatever happened to one team eventually happened to the other. Both teams lost turnovers to penalties. And when Sebring junior quarterback Cam Kimbrell connected with classmate Jamesley Paul...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
Tampa, FL
Football
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Tech advances to first state semifinal

TAMPA — Wharton kicked two field goals in the first quarter of its Class 7A, Region 3 final on Friday, snatching an early lead and just about all of the momentum from the start. The Titans had negative yards of offense until midway through the second quarter, but coach Jayson...
HIGH SCHOOL
Tampa Bay Times

As Lightning are struck with another key injury, opportunity arises

ST. LOUIS — Gabriel Fortier woke up from a nap late Sunday afternoon in Syracuse to a phone call informing him to pack his bags and join the Lightning in St. Louis for his first NHL call-up. The 21-year-old forward didn’t arrive until Monday morning, having to spend Sunday in Charlotte after missing his connection due to a delayed flight in Syracuse. Hours later, he was participating in his first regular-season NHL practice, inserted into the Lightning’s second forward line and getting penalty-kill reps.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

A broken heart, a selfie and motivation; the story of the Rowdies’ season

ST. PETERSBURG — While the champions celebrated for the ESPN cameras at midfield, the Rowdies sat or knelt on the grass behind the quickly erected podium at Al Lang Stadium. For 10 minutes, they barely moved and hardly seemed to talk. Orange County had dominated Tampa Bay 3-1 in the title game of the USL Championship league Sunday night, and the boys in green seemed stunned at the outcome.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jesuit#American Football#Tigers#Maxpreps
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs-Colts live updates: Tampa Bay looks to end road skid

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. By and large, the Bucs are where they had hoped to be 10 games into the season. At 7-3, they lead the second-place Saints (5-6) by 2-1/2 games in the NFC South. They have the third-best record in the NFC, behind the Cardinals (9-2) and Packers (8-3), and are positioned to be a high seed in the playoffs.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Why are the Bucs flourishing at home and floundering on the road? Reasons vary

TAMPA — All the elements are in place for hostility and hysteria to converge Sunday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis. The Colts (6-5) are on a three-game win streak, tailback Jonathan Taylor (1,122 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns) is scampering his way to the NFL rushing title, and quarterback Tom Brady — who ended a handful of Colts postseasons in his previous life — is returning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning play from behind in road loss to Wild

The Lightning have played well on the road this season and know that if they are going to extend their stretch of piling up points they’ll have to continue their success away from Amalie Arena. But they never led Sunday in St. Paul, Minn., chasing the game from the start...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Opportunistic Bucs erase Colts’ (turnover) margin for error

One of the NFL’s top rushing teams had found a rhythm in the air. League rushing leader Jonathan Taylor had been neutralized, but Colts quarterback Carson Wentz seemed revitalized. “I was not expecting that at all,” said Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who watched the Colts try 26 consecutive passes...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy