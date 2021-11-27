Springfield beats Moeller, advances to State Championship

SIDNEY — The Springfield Wildcats are making history.

With their 22-21 win over Moeller, the Wildcats advanced to their first ever appearance in the Division 1 State Championship Game.

The Wildcats and Crusaders met in the state semi-final Friday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Springfield led Moeller 10-7 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders had a 21-16 lead with just over seven minutes to go, but that was not going to discourage the Wildcats. With just under four minutes to go, Springfield’s Anthony Brown found the end zone and put the Wildcats up 22-21.

Moeller would get the ball back after a failed 2-point conversion attempt by Springfield, but the Springfield defense was able to stop Moeller with back-to-back sacks and a blocked punt to get the ball back with under two minutes to go.

The Wildcats were able to run the clock out, securing their trip to Canton for the title game.

The Wildcats will face off against Lakewood St. Edward at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, on Dec. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group