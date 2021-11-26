Podcast: Reviewing key offensive and defensive takeaways from Jags' loss to 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-8 Sunday after a 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that was hard to watch for those at the stadium and at home. However, on Episode 97 of “Bleav in the Jags” Jags Wire’s Phil Smith and James Johnson reviewed their top takeaways from the offense and defense.

On offense, the top takeaway was the fact that it appears a change is needed in terms of an offensive coordinator, though Darrell Bevell’s offense is without its top weapons. As for the defense, they discussed the units lack of discipline, something that has shown up on various occasions this season.

