The Australian Shakespeare Company is bringing the Bard back to Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens this summer with a season of The Comedy of Errors. The play is one of Shakespeare's most chaotic comedies, drawing on the playwright's love of mistaken identities and puns. The story is thus: two sets of twins are separated at birth only to be coincidentally (and unknowingly) reunited as adults. Naturally, hilarity ensues as each character mistakes each other for the person – think of The Comedy of Errors as a Shakespearean version of The Parent Trap. The play is also one of Shakespeare's shortest, earliest and most farcical works, with plenty of slapstick humour and zany occurences throughout.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO