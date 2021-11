The Sixers were unable to take advantage of the much-awaited return of Joel Embiid as they fell to the Timberwolves 121-120 in and double-overtime thriller. It had been over three weeks since the Sixers were at full strength and this was not fully the case tonight as Shake Milton was ruled out shortly before tip-off with a groin injury. It was clear there was a lack of chemistry among the team after the time apart as they came out to a sloppy start.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO