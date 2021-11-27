ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

VAJ Building Rampage

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocationNear the abstract statue of the VAJ building. StrategyYou'll find this Rampage near an elevator next to the abstract statue of the VAJ...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Training Mode

If this is your first time playing Halo Infinite or your first game in the series, Training Mode is a perfect place to experiment and try new weapons. It should be your second option after visiting the Tutorial. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this mode’s options and possibilities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

RC Missions

GTA Vice City's RC Vehicle Missions are another round of checkpoint races, but this time, Tommy's not in direct control. He's using RC cars, planes, and more, and while the cash reward isn't as great as some missions offer, such as Cone Crazy, finishing all three RC missions at least once is required for 100% completion. Each mission starts from a Top Fun van in a specific location. Just like the Sparrow in the Chopper Checkpoint Missions, sometimes the Top Fun vans required to start these missions may not be there, though. If they don't spawn, just take a Top Fun van from where it does spawn and drive it to the correct location. The mission will start as soon as you arrive. This walkthrough guide to the RC Vehicle Missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hazard Zone

This section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide discusses Hazard Zone tips and strategies. This mode emphasizes small-team tactics. You'll be part of four-person squads that are engaged in a PvPvE setting, all while attempting to extract Data Drives. For additional information about other game modes in Battlefield 2042, you...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cone Crazy

GTA Vice City Cone Crazy is one of the more precise and challenging vehicle missions, as it asks you to navigate a tight race course without touching any of the traffic cones on it. Completing the challenge gives you a small cash reward that gets larger each time you beat the course again, though you only need to win the first time for it to count towards 100% completion. This walkthrough guide to Cone Crazy includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Members#Mini#Vaj Building#Locationnear
IGN

Rampages - Escobar International

This GTA: Vice City guide features locations of every Rampage located in the Escobar International area, including weapons used and strategies for success. This section includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. This page is interactive -- you can...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy