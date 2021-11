Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered an apparent knee injury Friday night, and the nature of it looked very concerning. Morant was dribbling into the lane during Friday’s game against Atlanta when he pulled up in obvious pain. Morant was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was clutching his knee. Morant appeared to bang his right knee with John Collins, but was clutching at his left leg after going down. The star guard had to be helped to the locker room.

