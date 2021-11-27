Green Run makes history as fourth-quarter rally delivers the program’s first region title

Green Run players celebrate their win after Friday night's Class 5 Region A championship football game against Kempsville in Virginia Beach. STEPHEN M. KATZ/STAFF Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Xavier Davis’ pass hung in the frigid night air for three seconds.

Just a few heartbeats to make Green Run history.

Tayon Holloway caught that 44-yard pass for the winning touchdown with 5:27 left in the fourth quarter, and Green Run beat Kempsville 21-17 to win the program’s first region title in the Class 5 Region A final on Friday at Green Run.

“It feels amazing,” Holloway said. “We’ve been working for this all season and I’m just finally happy it’s here. We’re going for that state championship now for sure.”

The Stallions’ defense did its part, knocking down a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 13 seconds left to preserve the win.

“It means the world,” Green Run coach Brandon Williams said. “I set out to do this since day one when I took this job. I never want to be anywhere else. I’m a Stallion.”

The resurgence of the two programs is remarkable. In 2017 and 2018, Green Run and Kempsville finished last and second-to-last in the Beach District. Three years later, Williams and Kempsville coach Daryl Cherry were battling for a region title.

“It’s believing in this community and the schools. We love this sport,” Williams said. ”I coached with Coach Cherry a long time here at Green Run and I know what type of program he runs over there. It’s a testament of the long hours we put into it.”

Cherry and the Chiefs raced to a 14-0 lead behind a dominant offensive line and rushing attack, spearheaded by NaiQuan Washington-Pearce and Quran Boyd.

Washington-Pearce capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive — all yards gained on the ground — with a 10-yard score in the first quarter.

After a Green Run three-and-out, Boyd bolted for a 73-yard touchdown to silence the Stallions’ sideline.

“I’m telling everybody bend don’t break,” Holloway said. “Make the play when it comes to you.”

A 14-point hole shook the Stallions to life, and Davis hit Tasean Young-Stieff for an 11-yard touchdown to halve the deficit.

Green Run’s rushing defense improved in the second half and held Kempsville to a field goal in the third quarter.

“We realized they weren’t throwing the ball against us,” Williams said, “so we just stacked the box and played old-school football.”

Down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, Green Run answered the bell with touchdowns on its next two possessions sandwiched around an interception by Holloway.

“The play came to me and I just made it,” Holloway said.

Green Run advances to the Class 5 state semifinals to take on Maury next week. The Commodores defeated Woodside 42-0.

“We preach family all the time around here,” Williams said. “We stayed together as a family and we came out strong in the second half and got what we needed to get done.”

