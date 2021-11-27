ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NMU student trying to get back before Omicron travel ban goes into effect

By Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHh8Z_0d7mAtMZ00

Starting on Monday, non-US citizens can't travel from South Africa and seven other African nations due to the spread of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

This means people have less than 72 hours to leave specific countries if they have plans to come to the states.

Time is ticking for many including Northern Michigan University student, Mbongeni Maphosa.

“As of now I should make it before Monday I don’t know but with all that is going on. Who knows what can happen," said Maphosa.

This is not the Thanksgiving he had in mind when he got on a plane last Friday to Zimbabwe.

“I figured Thanksgiving weekend would be the perfect time to visit the family," he adds.

Unfortunately, he was wrong. He's now figuring out how to make it back to Marquette, Michigan before the U.S. travel ban goes into effect.

President Joe Biden says the travel ban is a precautionary measure.

“We don't know a lot about the variant except that it's of great concern and it's spreading rapidly," said President Biden.

Dr. Matthew Sims with Beaumont Health says the Omicron variant is taking over South Africa.

“About 100 confirmed cases of it in South Africa," said Dr. Sims.

He says the concern is how contagious this variant appears.

“All the viruses that they have sequenced in the last week or so have been this new variant as opposed to Delta," he explains.

Currently, the United States is suspending travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi in addition to South Africa.

“It has been found in travelers from those areas and other countries," said Dr. Sims.

He says there aren't any cases reported in the U.S. "We are not aware of any cases but that could change in any minute, unfortunately," adds Dr. Sims.

Maposah is hoping he can get on the next flight out of Zimbabwe and make it back before Monday.

“I just don’t know and that’s the scary part," he adds.

For a second year in a row, some international students heading to southern Africa may not make it home for the holidays."

Maposah says, “I have several friends who never got to go home during covid and were excited to come home this December.”

As the holiday travel season continues, Dr. Sims says if you don’t have to fly, don't. He says this virus spreads quickly and the airport and planes are some of the fastest places for a virus to spread.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
nbcboston.com

Concern Mounting for Boston Logan Travelers After Omicron Prompts Travel Ban

As a new COVID-19 variant emerges prompting the United States to issue a travel ban on South Africa and seven other countries, international travelers at Boston Logan are growing worried. The World Health Organization has named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern. There...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Omicron Variant: What The New U.S. Travel Restrictions Mean For United Airlines Flights

New U.S. travel restrictions are set to take effect Monday as the World Health Organization says the new the new Omicron COVID variant poses a 'very high' global risk. The White House said in a statement Friday that the travel restriction means “no travel” to or from the designated countries except for returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents who test negative.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WRAL

61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

WHO classifies new COVID variant ‘Omicron’, triggers travel bans

BRUSSELS (AP) — The world is confronting a new coronavirus variant, and officials have named it “omicron.” A World Health Organization panel has classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#Us Citizens#U S Travel#Southern Africa#Omicron#Nmu#African#Time#Beaumont Health
clevelandstar.com

Biden bans travel from South Africa as Omicron variant spreads

The US has imposed restrictions on incoming travel from South Africa and seven neighboring countries, in a bid to prevent the spread of the ?Omicron? variant of Covid-19, according to media reports. The travel ban covers South Africa and seven other countries in the region: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini,...
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ Identified; Here’s What You Need To Know

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — University of California San Francisco infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong believes the new COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ variant is already here. Here’s what you need to know. COVID: Expert Says New Omicron Coronavirus Variant Likely Already in U.S. The World Health Organization issued a warning...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Biden delayed Omicron travel ban for days on advice of Fauci

President Joe Biden has said the decision to delay a ban on travel to the US from countries in southern Africa, where the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 is rapidly spreading, came after consultation with his top medical advisers, including Dr Anthony Fauci.The new travel restrictions are the first to be announced since the US earlier this month opened its borders to travellers who’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Non-citizens who are not permanent residents or family members of citizens or permanent residents, and who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe within...
TRAVEL
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy