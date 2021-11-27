Family of 15-year-old killed in shooting looking for answers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford family is looking for justice and answers after they say a stray bullet took the life of their 15-year-old...www.wifr.com
Sad story. R.I.P. young man. This country needs to get these guns off the streets and out of peoples hands that don't have legal ownership. Its time to take some responsibility and step up.
It's just one sad story after another how all this senseless killing have erupted and destroyed so many lives and innocent lives.They got to try and get these guns out of these killers hands. 🤦♀️
