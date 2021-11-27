ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Family of 15-year-old killed in shooting looking for answers

By Conor Hollingsworth
WIFR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford family is looking for justice and answers after they say a stray bullet took the life of their 15-year-old...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 6

DEEEZ NUTZ
6d ago

Sad story. R.I.P. young man. This country needs to get these guns off the streets and out of peoples hands that don't have legal ownership. Its time to take some responsibility and step up.

Reply
2
Mary Hamilton
6d ago

It's just one sad story after another how all this senseless killing have erupted and destroyed so many lives and innocent lives.They got to try and get these guns out of these killers hands. 🤦‍♀️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
City
Ashland, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wifr

Comments / 0

Community Policy