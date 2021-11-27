ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association hosts annual holiday contest

By Lacey Lee
 3 days ago

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association has begun its annual holiday contest to encourage people to shop in Darlington by giving them a chance to win one of three $100 cash prizes.

“We want to encourage people to purchase their gifts in town rather than traveling to Florence for Christmas shopping,” says Lisa Bailey, director of DDRA, Planning & Economic Development for the City of Darlington. “Our businesses try very hard to diversify their inventory to please changing consumer tastes, and we need to reward them with our dollars if we want to continue to have and to grow our retail sector.”

Dana  McKibben owns Sassy Girl Vintique on Pearl Street in Downtown Darlington. She says she’s excited to see shoppers coming out and participating in the contest.

“We’ve been steady. We’ve been busy. I do custom work for people. So, they bring me things and I fix them up for them and paint,” McKibben said. “There’s a lot of great little shops around here as well as larger shops and businesses. We have our shop here Sassy Girl Vintique. We have Pee Dee treasures which is consignment and they do vending, Dr. RV, they do all of your RV work and things like that. Different little places, it’s a great little place and people need to come and spend their money here,” she continued.

There are a few rules that include shopping between Thanksgiving and Christmas, shop at five different Darlington businesses; mail the DDRA copies of your receipts with an entry form, and then you will be entered into the drawing.

“Oh it’s great everybody can use the extra money at the holidays,” Sandra Thompson, a shopper said. “There are so many cute little shops in Darlington that have special things, like Pee Dee treasures, Sassy Girl…it’s a great little town to shop in and you know hey you could end up with an extra $100 bucks.” Thompson continued.

In a release from the DDRA:

You may make multiple entries to increase your odds of winning, just keep shopping in town. Multiple entries must include different purchases and different purchase dates than previous entries. So, if you make 10 purchases at different Darlington businesses, you could enter twice. Fifteen purchases would let you have three chances to win, and so on.

Receipts, either the originals or copies, must be dated November 25, 2021, to December 25, 2021, to qualify, and each entry must include purchases made at five different businesses. Purchases of tobacco, prescriptions, and fuel do not qualify for entry into the contest, and neither do purchases at fueling stations since the group is trying to encourage folks to stay in town to shop.

Entry forms will be located at area businesses and City Hall. You can find copies in The News & Press through Dec. 22, online at www.BuildUpDarlington.org/shopdarlington , or the DDRA Facebook page. The form includes your name, phone number, and email address, and needs to be mailed to DDRA, P.O. Box 57, Darlington, SC 29540, by December 31. You must be age 18 and older to enter.

A drawing of all the qualifying entry forms received will be held by January 7. The winners will be contacted by phone and by email. Gift cards will be presented in person at a location to be determined by the DDRA for a publicity photograph.

Complete rules can be found online at www.buildupdarlington.org/shopdarlington .

