Lancaster Black Friday shoppers brace for long lines and more for holiday deals

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Black Friday had many shoppers in long lines to even crowded parking lots, all to get their hands on some great deals.

Words like “discount,” “in-store,” to even “50% off” are just some of the key terms that attract Black Friday shoppers.

“Well I’m shopping for some friends and family my girlfriend of course,” Paul Martinez said.

Several bags were in hand for many and some shoppers are taking advantage of the last couple of hours of Black Friday deals.

“I kinda wait for things last minute which is not good because maybe stuff is like out of stock or something I would say I’m last minute,” Josiah Gray said.

Yet what’s proper Black Friday shopping without the long lines and shoppers say while they wait they realize who they do it for.

“These lines are wild it’s going to take a while to get what you want but at the end of the day it’s worth it especially when it is for someone special,” Gray said.

Shoppers say not all shopping has to be in store. Buying online can be the proper way to go if you want to avoid those crowded parking lots, lines, and shopping without a mask.

“I think I like knowing what to expect from stores kinda seeing what they have but I still would always really like feeling it myself actually being able to try it on making sure it fits because there’s always different sizes in different stores,” Christine Fenwick said.

Through the hustle of finding those great deals, some shoppers say they enjoy the experience of Black Friday shopping.

“At Nike, the lines are still going I was here this morning too there were long lines at the stores, but I love Black Friday shopping I have been doing it every year,” Javian Reyes said.

