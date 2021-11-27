ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Black Friday shoppers brace for long lines and more for holiday deals

By Jeremiah Marshall
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBNSU_0d7m9UUG00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Black Friday had many shoppers in long lines to even crowded parking lots, all to get their hands on some great deals.

Words like “discount,” “in-store,” to even “50% off” are just some of the key terms that attract Black Friday shoppers.

Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

“Well I’m shopping for some friends and family my girlfriend of course,” Paul Martinez said.

Several bags were in hand for many and some shoppers are taking advantage of the last couple of hours of Black Friday deals.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“I kinda wait for things last minute which is not good because maybe stuff is like out of stock or something I would say I’m last minute,” Josiah Gray said.

Yet what’s proper Black Friday shopping without the long lines and shoppers say while they wait they realize who they do it for.

Activists block Amazon warehouses in Europe on Black Friday

“These lines are wild it’s going to take a while to get what you want but at the end of the day it’s worth it especially when it is for someone special,” Gray said.

Shoppers say not all shopping has to be in store. Buying online can be the proper way to go if you want to avoid those crowded parking lots, lines, and shopping without a mask.

Black Friday in Midstate: Shopping kicks off at Bass Pro Shop in Dauphin County

“I think I like knowing what to expect from stores kinda seeing what they have but I still would always really like feeling it myself actually being able to try it on making sure it fits because there’s always different sizes in different stores,” Christine Fenwick said.

Through the hustle of finding those great deals, some shoppers say they enjoy the experience of Black Friday shopping.

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

“At Nike, the lines are still going I was here this morning too there were long lines at the stores, but I love Black Friday shopping I have been doing it every year,” Javian Reyes said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
abc27 News

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
abc27 News

Small Business Saturday helps local businesses stay afloat

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Several small businesses from across the Midstate have been hit hard by the global pandemic. This holiday season’s Small Business Saturday gave area businesses that boost to stay afloat. Workers with George Home Services hosted an open house for the community. Santa Claus and the Grinch were there along with many […]
GRANTVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA
Lifestyle
abc27 News

Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best deals for the holidays Now that the biggest shopping season of the year is here, there are tons of great products in a wide range of categories seeing significant price cuts. This article will be updated with the best deals of the day throughout Black […]
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
abc27 News

abc27 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy