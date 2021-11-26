ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Understand pre-diabetes in order to ward off the life-changing disease

By Dr. Komal Motwani Guest columnist
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKbex_0d7m8uCp00

November is celebrated as National Diabetes Month. It brings us all an opportunity to reflect upon our risk of diabetes, work toward its prevention, raise awareness and support the people affected by it.

Diabetes can be life-changing. While lifestyle modification can broadly impact the risk and management of diabetes, the genetic risk of the disease cannot be disregarded. When one has the propensity of diabetes in the family, as suggested by first-degree relatives being impacted by the disease, it increases the risk of acquiring diabetes at some point in life. As such, a healthy lifestyle becomes more important to delay the acquisition and progression of the disease.

Pre-diabetes is a condition where the body is unable to maintain the blood sugars in the normal range, and yet they are not frankly elevated as in diabetes. Pre-diabetes must be taken seriously. Active management of pre-diabetes can delay the progression of diabetes and dependence on multiple medications to control it.

Focus on a high fiber, low fat, and low carbohydrate diet. Using a plate method whereby one fills half of the plate with non-starchy vegetables, one quarter with lean proteins, and one quarter with carbohydrates can provide a balanced diet. Importantly, keeping a check on liquid calorie intake throughout the day can make a stark difference in the number of calories and sugar consumed. Processed or refined foods should be avoided, as well as sugar substituted or diet drinks, as they can raise blood sugars.

Staying active is another essential aspect of diabetes prevention. Being creative at every age to accommodate activity in whichever way possible is vital to staying fit. As noted in the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., “If you can’t run, then walk…,” if unable to walk, then standing is recommended, and if not possible to do so, moving arms and legs while sitting is better than being sedentary throughout the day. Even a few minutes of activity throughout the day can add up and help achieve the daily activity goal. Standing alone can burn 40-70 more calories per hour than sitting, and should be consciously incorporated during inactive hours such as while using a computer, watching TV, etc.

Sleep and stress are two other often-ignored aspects of life. Adequate sleep around eight hours a day and practicing good sleep hygiene (sleeping and waking around the same time every day, not associating place of sleep with activity or wakefulness, avoiding day naps, etc.) can energize the day. Practicing relaxing activities such as meditation, yoga, and music can help de-stress and ease the mind and body.

If you are concerned about diabetes or pre-diabetes, you can contact your health care provider, who can offer you lifestyle coaching and medications needed to delay the progression of diabetes. Together we can do it!

Call 1-844-735-8864 for assistance with managing your diabetes with the help of a UNC Health Southeastern primary care provider who can refer to an endocrinologist or diabetes educator if needed.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Gazette

Life-changing detriments of diabetes

Would you give up your eyesight for a candy bar? How about a kidney for a piece of cake? Most people would laugh at the thought of someone saying yes to those deals. But if you struggle to manage your diabetes, then your nutrition and lifestyle choices could be making a serious, detrimental impact on your health. Yes, it could be that serious.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
jamestowngazette.com

November is Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month

Chautauqua Blind Association, Inc. “Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of legal blindness in individuals under 65. In the early stages of retinopathy, the vision might not be affected, and you can’t feel it. The only way to detect it early is with a dilated retinal exam. It is recommended to have yearly eye exams. If caught early, there are treatments that may prevent permanent loss of vision,” says John Rundquist, Optometrist and Executive Director of the WNY Center for the Visually Impaired. Dr. Rundquist specializes in low vision eye exams. He holds appointments at the CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services office one day each month.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Disease#Calories
ophthalmologytimes.com

Managing senior-specific complications of diabetic eye disease

Confronting issues unique to aging may lead to better outcomes. As cases of diabetes increase worldwide, the disease is accompanied by a precipitous increase in its most common complication, diabetic retinopathy (DR). At the same time, the aging population is growing, which is significant considering that the risk of developing DR increases the longer individuals live with diabetes and that the consequences of DR are unique in older patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Why aspirin guidelines are changing for preventing heart disease

New recommendations of an aspirin a day to prevent heart attack and stroke are in progress. Although the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has not issued a final recommendation on the use of aspirin in cardiovascular disease prevention, it’s a good time for you to talk with your health care provider.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Health

AMA and CDC Launch Campaign to Let People Know Pre-Diabetes Is Reversible

Two major health organizations in the U.S. have launched a joint campaign to help raise awareness of prediabetes—and the fact that it is reversible. The American Medical Association (AMA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) partnered with the Ad Council to launch the “Do I Have Prediabetes?” campaign and “Change the Outcome” public service announcements to raise awareness about the disease.
HEALTH
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy