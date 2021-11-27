Game day buzz brings money to Columbus shops

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From clothing stores to bars and restaurants, businesses in Columbus say the Big Ten matchup between Ohio State and Michigan is bringing in excitement and revenue.

“Today, has just been crazy! We ran some Black Friday sales early on, and I thought that was what was bringing people in, but I don’t think so, I think it’s the big game,” said Kelly Dawes, owner of College Traditions.

Dawes is the owner of College Traditions, a sports memorabilia store in Columbus. Customers like Shawn Parry stopped in along with his family to get them properly dressed for the game.

“We have family visiting from out of town, that came in for the holidays, and we had to get them ready for the game. So we came in here, and we just loaded them up with some sweatshirts and stuff, and get them ready for tomorrow,” said Parry.

Meanwhile, right next door at the Varsity Club, fans such as Matt Piela and his family are taking part in an annual tradition of getting together before the big game.

“It’s a tradition, the Friday before Michigan, come to the Varsity Club,” said Piela.

Other bars and restaurants are preparing for the same. “Tomorrow, we’re just getting ready for the game. We’ll open up at about 11am, maybe 10am,” said Jonathan Smith, manager of Champps.

Smith runs the sports bar and grill, known as Champps. He says since game is away, they probably won’t have the same crowd as usual, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be busy.

“We do get a lot of people that come in, watch the game, sit down, camp out for three hours, and have fun…” said Smith.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.