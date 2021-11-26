ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio rolls by Ganado back into Class 2A Division I state quarterfinals

By Staff Reports
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

PORT LAVACA — Refugio had little trouble with Ganado on Friday in a Class 2A Division I regional semifinal and now get ready for a rematch with regional rival Shiner.

The Bobcats rolled up 452 yards of offense in routing the Indians 54-7 at Sandcrab Stadium. Refugio (13-0) jumped out to a 34-0 lead at halftime and then added three more scores in the second half to complete the rout.

Bobcats freshman quarterback Kelan Brown threw for 217 yards on 11-of-18 passing and five touchdowns, connecting with four different receivers for scores. Ernest Campbell caught two touchdown passes, and Jason Moore, Antwaan Gross and Jordan Kelley each had one.

Lukas Meza rushed for 100 yards and touchdown, and Jordan King added a rushing TD along with Eziyah Bland as Refugio rushed for 203 yards.

Refugio's defense held Ganado to 157 yards with 150 coming through the air.

Refugio will take on Shiner in a Class 2A Division I state quarterfinal, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Victoria.

