Loyola tops Arizona State 77-59 in seventh-place game in Bahamas

By Sun-Times wires
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
NASSAU, Bahamas — Jacob Hutson put up a career-high 26 points and Loyola salvaged a win in the seventh-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, pulling away in the second half to post a 77-59 win over Arizona State on Friday night. The Ramblers...

