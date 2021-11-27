ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Brutal Breeze for Small Business Saturday

By Sabrina Fein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pesky wind returns for Saturday. Anytime we are lower than 50 degrees and their is a breeze, be prepared to hear a lot of talk about WIND CHILL. So here we go!. Winds when we wake up Saturday morning will already be sustained at 10-20...

wmar2news

A Blustery Black Friday

BALTIMORE — Skies will clear this morning allowing for more sunshine to pop out in the afternoon. Temperatures will steadily decline throughout the day and winds chills will range in the low to mid-30s. Northwest winds will turn blustery, upwards of 40 mph at times. Winds will remain elevated into Saturday and it will feel cold, with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. A sprinkle/flurry is possible early Sunday north and west of the Baltimore metro as another low pressure system slides in from the Upper Midwest. It will be a blustery start to the work week but temperatures will warm up near average into the middle of next week.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a fairly chilly start, we will see temperatures for Monday rise into the middle 60s across South Georgia. Plentiful sunshine is the word of the day as skies will be blue stretching from horizon to horizon. Heading into the evening though, the cooler temperatures will be felt quickly as the sun goes down with lows tonight expected to drop into the lower 30s. This will lead to some frost in a few places. This is why the National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Frost Advisory for areas east of I-75. This will be one of the coolest days this week as highs begin to warm up into the middle of the week under a high-pressure system. Temperatures will climb toward the middle 70s by the middle of the week. However, we will stay nice and sunny through this period. The next chance for rain will not arrive into the forecast until next weekend with fairly small chances for the start of this workweek.
ALBANY, GA
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A chilly sunrise will turn unseasonably warm quickly

As of 6:08 AM it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. A few low lying areas were near freezing. Eastland and Brownwood were in the lower 30’s. There was a light southwest wind. After a chilly start, unseasonably warm temperatures will return this...
ENVIRONMENT
Register Citizen

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Weather: Slightly Warmer Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A slightly warmer day is ahead. Tuesday’s high temperatures are in the upper 40s with sunny skies. It gets even warmer through Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach the middle 50s, some may reach the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected Ahead of Clipper System

The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week. Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.
CHICAGO, IL

