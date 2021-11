Nine people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 20-year-old man who was wounded in a shooting in Bridgeport on the South Side. The man was on the corner about 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 31st Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck on the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

